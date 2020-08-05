Press Conferences

19:32 05.08.2020

TeleTrade protects business reputation following info attack

3 min read

KYIV. Aug 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The international financial company TeleTrade has undergone an information attack and will defend its business reputation both in the media space and by legal methods, the partner of the Sayenko Kharenko law firm, Yevhen Solodko, representing the interests of the company, says.

"On July 28, there was a press conference of allegedly deceived TeleTrade investors, who spoke a lot of negatives about the company and stated that they call on law enforcement agencies to investigate certain things," he said at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, Solodko noted that the information announced about the alleged deception lacks any specific details.

"The assumptions made by the speakers of that press conference, at which the victims were not yet clear, to put it mildly, may contain signs of such a crime as a deliberately false report of the crime," the lawyer said, explaining that the persons who called themselves victims did not specify particular illegal facts and the amounts they were allegedly deceived.

"It is vilification... with a thread of war with the Russian Federation that TeleTrade allegedly finances. This is a serious enough charge," the lawyer added.

Solodko said that Volodymyr Chernobay, the only founder of TeleTrade, passed away over a year ago and had no partners.

"There's a question rising: whose attack is this? People who want to grab assets from the Chernobay family, or it's a common forcible takeover with the use of dishonest technologies and pseudo-complainants," the lawyer said.

"As the person who is authorized to represent and defend TeleTrade, I will do so... We thoroughly analyze the statements of the press conference participants and based on the analysis we will take actions - not only civil but criminal as well," the lawyer said.

According to Solodko, there is no corporate conflict in TeleTrade itself.

"Therefore, it is a merely external information wave for TeleTrade to make an offer to someone ... So there goes a mailing according to the list of clients, then - to employees ... What is happening now is a well-orchestrated black media attack to undermine the company's reputation, the trust of clients," he said.

"What we're doing now is a defense: it is not a reputation whitening... not an excuse... to bring dishonest speakers and customers to responsibility later," the lawyer added:

"The company will protect its honor, not only by legal but by media methods as well," Solodko summed up.

Tags: #company #conference #reputation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:07 05.08.2020
Authorities are preparing to use administrative resources in elections – CVU

Authorities are preparing to use administrative resources in elections – CVU

15:45 05.08.2020
Shmyhal announces conference call with city mayors on adaptive lockdown measures

Shmyhal announces conference call with city mayors on adaptive lockdown measures

13:59 05.08.2020
Government is not ready to hold elections in context of Covid-19 pandemic - chairman of CVU

Government is not ready to hold elections in context of Covid-19 pandemic - chairman of CVU

12:27 04.08.2020
Four political parties would enter Rada if elections were held next Sunday – opinion poll

Four political parties would enter Rada if elections were held next Sunday – opinion poll

18:28 29.07.2020
Pidlesetsky urges investigation into conflict of interests of Ukrenergo ex-management before appointing new company head

Pidlesetsky urges investigation into conflict of interests of Ukrenergo ex-management before appointing new company head

13:12 28.07.2020
Ministry of Health to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in Medical Guarantee Program

Ministry of Health to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in Medical Guarantee Program

13:28 22.07.2020
Number of Ukrainians who think Rada, early presidential elections necessary doubles since December 2019 – Social Monitoring survey

Number of Ukrainians who think Rada, early presidential elections necessary doubles since December 2019 – Social Monitoring survey

12:59 21.07.2020
About a third of Ukrainians would vote for Servant of the People, every fifth citizen for Oppo Bloc - For Life – Social Monitoring survey

About a third of Ukrainians would vote for Servant of the People, every fifth citizen for Oppo Bloc - For Life – Social Monitoring survey

18:08 20.07.2020
Zamana repeats charges against him for treason are illegal, says incompetent, biased people cannot investigate charges

Zamana repeats charges against him for treason are illegal, says incompetent, biased people cannot investigate charges

16:25 20.07.2020
Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Koretsky not planning to resign from SBI, says most cases against Poroshenko have no prospects

Recording of conversation between speakers identified as Poroshenko, Putin released in Kyiv

MP Derkach releases new recordings of persons with voices similar to Biden, Poroshenko talking about Crimea

Ban on registration in Ukraine of salvaged cars from abroad to entail $327 mln budget losses/year –company

Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

Today Zelensky not trusted by 50% of citizens - Balakireva on poll results

It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD