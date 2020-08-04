Four political parties would enter Rada if elections were held next Sunday – opinion poll

KYIV. Aug 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – In case of elections in the near future, four political parties Servant of the People, Opposition Platform – For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna, according to the results of a social survey conducted by Robotic Telesystems company.

According to the results of the social survey, released on Tuesday at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency, if the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, some 26.7% of respondents would vote for the Servant of the People, who have already made up their minds and decided to vote.

The Opposition Platform – For Life party would gain 21.8%, the European Solidarity party would gain 16.7%, Batkivschyna would gain 6.9%.

The rest of the parties do not overcome the 5% passing threshold in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada. Thus, Party of Shariy would gain 4.7%, Strength and Honor – 3.6%, Civil Position – 2.8%, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party – 2.5%, Somopomich – 2%, Svoboda – 1.9%, Holos – 1.7%, and Ukrainian strategy of Groysman – 1.1%.

The rest of the parties received less than 1% of the polled votes.

In addition, the respondents were asked whether they would have taken part in the voting if the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday.

Thus, 50.6% answered that they would definitely go, 18.4% answered that it is more likely yes, 6.1% - rather no, 16.4% - definitely no, 5.3% found it difficult to answer, and 3.3% refused to answer.

The telephone survey was conducted on August 1-3 in all regions of Ukraine, except for the temporarily occupied territories. In the course of the study, 3,000 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed. The margin of error is 2.5%.