Recording of conversation between speakers identified as Poroshenko, Putin released in Kyiv

KYIV. July 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Member of Parliament Andriy Derkach on Thursday released a conversation with voices similar to those of former President Petro Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At a press conference hosted by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Derkach said that this conversation, according to him, took place on April 30, 2015.

On the record a man with a voice similar to Poroshenko's voice says, "the project of peacekeepers has not been very well received by our Western partners."

"Let [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov and [ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo] Klimkin discuss this," the voice purportedly belonging to Putin replies.

"I'm ready to think about economic prospects, because the situation there is difficult and will lead to irreversible changes," Poroshenko allegedly says. "In order to effectively prepare full-fledged Minsk contact groups, our colleagues, Heidi, Kuchma and Demchenko and the representative of Russia gathered and planned the agenda, and planned draft decisions. It would be advisable, maybe this representative will come to Kyiv. They would meet with Heidi. While there is no dialogue, let him come and work. We should not leave Minsk empty-handed."

The voice purportedly belonging to Poroshenko congratulates the interlocutor on the May 1 holiday.

"It used to be called International Workers' Solidarity Day. I don't know if in Russia they changed this name?" the voice resembling Poroshenko says.

"Yes, who the hell knows," a voice resembling Putin's responds.

"We are working people, maybe we will find solidarity," the person identified as Poroshenko responds. "Officially, it is called the festival of spring and labor," his interlocutor says.

The voice similar to Poroshenko tells the interlocutor that achieving "political stabilization in the face of economic problems" is a difficult task. "There is no long line of applicants for the post of Ukrainian president," the voice says.

"You should not think so. Ukraine is an interesting and beautiful country," the voice purported to be Putin's responds.

"I am proud that my rating of support and trust does not fall," says the voice resembling Poroshenko's.

"Thank God. It's very important that people can trust someone," replies a voice similar to Putin's.