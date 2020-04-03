Ukrainian pharmacies ask govt to help unblock import of substances

KYIV. April 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers are asking the Ukrainian government to help unblock the supply of imported substances for production of medicines at domestic pharmaceutical plants.

President of the Manufacturers of Medications of Ukraine Association Petro Bahriy said this at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"We are working as normal. All practical health care needs are being satisfied, but we are worried that the world is closing. Therefore, we want a government-level appeal to unblock the supply of substances. When there is a government appeal, this is perceived differently than if each company independently negotiates," he said.

He noted that, in particular, the matter concerns the supply of substances for production of medicines from India.