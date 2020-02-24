Press Conferences

18:57 24.02.2020

Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine in 2019 exported 55,600 tonnes of honey worth more than $100 million, which is 12.7% more than in 2018, Valeriy Kureiko, the co-founder of the Medovy Bdzholiar apiary (the Znatny Med brand), has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"In 2006-2010, honey export was small: from 3,000 to 7,000 tonnes per year. Since 2011, it began to grow: for example, in 2014-2015 it already amounted to more than 36,000 tonnes, and exceeded 56,000 tonnes in 2016. The most successful year for exporters was 2017, when 67,800 tonnes of honey was exported," he said.

According to Kureiko, the number of exporters themselves has also grown significantly: if in 2010 two or three companies were engaged in this, today there are more than 70 companies. He noted that in other countries there are not as many companies involved in export of honey as in Ukraine.

"For example, in Argentina, which is in the top three of the world's honey exporters, there are only 15 exporting firms," he said.

"It's significant how we instantly use quotas for duty-free supply of Ukrainian honey to the EU: in 2018 the quota was 7,900 tonnes and was used in the first 11 days of January. In 2019, the quota was 6,000 tonnes, and was used by January 10, 2019," he said.

The domestic market of Ukraine consumes a little less than half of the production volume: on average, about 1-1.1 kg of honey is consumed per capita.

Tags: #export #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:35 17.02.2020
Biohacking Conference Kyiv

Biohacking Conference Kyiv

18:04 14.02.2020
Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

18:04 14.02.2020
Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

09:41 11.02.2020
Ukraine lacks 1.2 mln tonnes of potato storage capacity

Ukraine lacks 1.2 mln tonnes of potato storage capacity

10:35 29.01.2020
Ukrainian House in Davos plans another expansion at WEF 2021

Ukrainian House in Davos plans another expansion at WEF 2021

13:52 27.01.2020
All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

15:48 23.01.2020
Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

15:06 23.01.2020
Appointment of Yanukovych's ex-lawyer as SBI first deputy director could invalidate 'Maidan cases' in courts – MP

Appointment of Yanukovych's ex-lawyer as SBI first deputy director could invalidate 'Maidan cases' in courts – MP

11:36 17.01.2020
Launch of metro to Vynohradar postponed for a year -– Kyivmetrobud

Launch of metro to Vynohradar postponed for a year -– Kyivmetrobud

15:27 09.01.2020
Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

#SaveFOP movement insists on introduction of moratorium on inspections of micro businesses

Environmentally interested public demands from govt division of Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Kyivmetrobud leaders ready to cooperate with law enforcers to continue building subway line to Vynohradar area in Kyiv

Owner of Okean shipyard claims attempts of Russian ex-owners to destroy enterprise, ready to be questioned by PGO

Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

Ukraine estimates loss of income from TurkStream launch at $450 mln – gas TSO head

Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

No direct gas supplies from Russia discussed, but Ukraine has no legal restrictions for this – Naftogaz top manager

Total positive effect on Ukraine's economy from gas transit during five years to be some UAH 150 bln – GTSOU head

Fall in gas transit via Ukraine's GTS early Jan linked to expectations of lack of contract – Naftogaz official

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD