Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

KYIV. Feb 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine in 2019 exported 55,600 tonnes of honey worth more than $100 million, which is 12.7% more than in 2018, Valeriy Kureiko, the co-founder of the Medovy Bdzholiar apiary (the Znatny Med brand), has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"In 2006-2010, honey export was small: from 3,000 to 7,000 tonnes per year. Since 2011, it began to grow: for example, in 2014-2015 it already amounted to more than 36,000 tonnes, and exceeded 56,000 tonnes in 2016. The most successful year for exporters was 2017, when 67,800 tonnes of honey was exported," he said.

According to Kureiko, the number of exporters themselves has also grown significantly: if in 2010 two or three companies were engaged in this, today there are more than 70 companies. He noted that in other countries there are not as many companies involved in export of honey as in Ukraine.

"For example, in Argentina, which is in the top three of the world's honey exporters, there are only 15 exporting firms," he said.

"It's significant how we instantly use quotas for duty-free supply of Ukrainian honey to the EU: in 2018 the quota was 7,900 tonnes and was used in the first 11 days of January. In 2019, the quota was 6,000 tonnes, and was used by January 10, 2019," he said.

The domestic market of Ukraine consumes a little less than half of the production volume: on average, about 1-1.1 kg of honey is consumed per capita.