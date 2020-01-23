Press Conferences

15:48 23.01.2020

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

KYIV. Jan 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Investigators should take into account the opinion of Canadian experts regarding the identity of the voice of former director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Roman Truba on recordings made in his office and objectively investigate criminal proceedings relating to Truba's official crimes, said Ihor Holovan, the lawyer of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

At a press conference held at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday Holovan spoke about the publication of the results of a journalistic investigation with the analysis of the "Truba recordings."

"An examination ... on identifying voices, studying audio and video recordings ... found that Mr. Truba himself speaks in the recorded conversations, dubbed "The pipe has burst," posted to the Internet. In the recorded excerpt, persons agreed to organize political prosecution and prosecute the obviously innocent fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko ... It has been established that the voice of Truba is heard," said the lawyer.

According to him, Canadian experts used the latest biometric research methods, which give a very high degree of probability of conclusion, an almost categorical confirmation of the identity of the voice.

The lawyer noted that the expert opinion should be taken into account by the investigator in criminal proceedings relating to the illegal actions of Truba, and Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka should determine which body will investigate in order for the case to be objective and unbiased.

Holovan stressed: "This expert study will make life difficult for those representatives of law enforcement agencies and authorities who sabotage the investigation of the facts of the illegal prosecution of the fifth president."

The lawyer recalled that Poroshenko's defense applied to court in order to obtain registration of the relevant criminal proceedings.

