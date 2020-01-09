No direct gas supplies from Russia discussed, but Ukraine has no legal restrictions for this – Naftogaz top manager

KYIV. Jan 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – No agreements on direct supplies of natural gas from the Russian Federation to Ukraine exist today, Executive Officer of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.

"There are no new contracts, no new agreements, and even no process at present, at least on the part of Naftogaz. But on the other hand, I would say that, in principle, now there are no legislative restrictions for anyone to come to the operator and reserve entry capacities from the Russian Federation and thus begin to receive direct deliveries from the Russian Federation," he said.

The relevant information was also confirmed by the head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC Serhiy Makogon.

"We have officially reserved capacities for Naftogaz to meet transit obligations to Gazprom. We have no other reservations. Moreover, no one has come up with such ideas," Makogon said.