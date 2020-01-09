Press Conferences

11:35 09.01.2020

Fall in gas transit via Ukraine's GTS early Jan linked to expectations of lack of contract – Naftogaz official

2 min read

KYIV. Jan 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Executive Office of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko has said that the fall in transit of Russian natural gas in first days of January 2020 is linked to expectations that the agreements on gas transit would not be achieved, while they were achieved late on December 30.

"Since the beginning of this month, transit volumes have fallen significantly, because Gazprom, Naftogaz, and European consumers expected that there would be no transit starting January 1, so they were not ready to fully load the system," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Vitrenko recalled that according to the agreements reached, Gazprom pays for the reservation of capacities of the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS), regardless of their use.

As reported, transit of natural gas through the GTS of Ukraine on January 1, 2020 amounted to 49.3 million cubic meters, which is 81.1% less than the average daily rate for December 2019 (261 million cubic meters), or 77.8% lower compared to December 31 (220.1 million cubic meters).

The transit contract concluded in 2009 between Naftogaz Ukrainy and NJSC Gazprom expired at 9:00 on January 1, 2020. A new agreement between Naftogaz and Gazprom on the organization of transportation, a transport agreement between Naftogaz and GTSOU, as well as an interconnection agreement between GTSOU and Gazprom were signed late on December 30, 2019, following the results of the trilateral gas negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission.

The agreement provides for the transit of at least 65 billion cubic meters of Russian gas in 2020, which is 178 million cubic meters per day. In 2021-2024, transit will amount to 40 billion cubic meters. Payment for these volumes is guaranteed even in case of less pumping through the Ukrainian GTS.

Tags: #conference #transit #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:45 09.01.2020
Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

15:27 09.01.2020
Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

13:39 09.01.2020
Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

13:27 09.01.2020
Ukrainian GTS, UGS operators to hold road show for provision of services to transport gas over short distances

Ukrainian GTS, UGS operators to hold road show for provision of services to transport gas over short distances

13:00 09.01.2020
Ukraine estimates loss of income from TurkStream launch at $450 mln – gas TSO head

Ukraine estimates loss of income from TurkStream launch at $450 mln – gas TSO head

12:43 09.01.2020
Ukraine estimates loss of income from TurkStream launch at $450 mln – gas TSO head

Ukraine estimates loss of income from TurkStream launch at $450 mln – gas TSO head

12:37 09.01.2020
No direct gas supplies from Russia discussed, but Ukraine has no legal restrictions for this – Naftogaz top manager

No direct gas supplies from Russia discussed, but Ukraine has no legal restrictions for this – Naftogaz top manager

12:26 09.01.2020
Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

Ukraine's gas TSO chief hopes Ukraine, Russia to return to cooperation in sphere of storing gas in Ukrainian UGS facilities

12:14 09.01.2020
No direct gas supplies from Russia discussed, but Ukraine has no legal restrictions for this – Naftogaz top manager

No direct gas supplies from Russia discussed, but Ukraine has no legal restrictions for this – Naftogaz top manager

12:03 09.01.2020
Total positive effect on Ukraine's economy from gas transit during five years to be some UAH 150 bln – GTSOU head

Total positive effect on Ukraine's economy from gas transit during five years to be some UAH 150 bln – GTSOU head

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

Total positive effect on Ukraine's economy from gas transit during five years to be some UAH 150 bln – GTSOU head

European Trade Union Confederation to send monitoring mission to Ukraine

State Forest Agency's enterprises want to sell over 500,000 New Year trees in 2019

MP Derkach says $29 mln transferred by Pinchuk Foundation to U.S. presidential candidate Clinton might have been stolen from Ukraine

MP Derkach says Naftogaz CEO Kobolev, Favorov 'naftogazed' $1.5 bln from Ukrainians with Biden's full knowledge

MoneyGram, Industrialbank launch Account Deposit project

UABIO proposes establishing annual 200 MW quota for biostations in auctions, extending 'green' tariff for future projects for five years

MP Dubinsky accuses NBU of extra strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate

Consumer organizations to address president with request to annul moratorium on checks based on consumer complaints

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD