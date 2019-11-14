Press Conferences

17:50 14.11.2019

Nationwide strike committee "For the Sake of Future!" established in Ukraine for organizing all-Ukrainian strikes if necessary

KYIV. Nov 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A joint nationwide strike committee of trade unions, self-employed people and farmers has been created in Ukraine, which will coordinate their protests and engage, if necessary, in preparing for all-Ukrainian strikes.

"We are announcing the creation, probably for the first time in the history of Ukraine, of a joint national single strike committee, whose goal will be not only coordination of the activities of trade union organizations, but also the movement of self-employed people or, as they are called, individual entrepreneurs, as well as representatives of farming," human rights defender, Director of the Institute for Trade Union Development Mykhailo Chaplyha said a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to him, the organization will not only coordinate protest actions, but also prepare for the first all-Ukrainian strike in many years as "probably the only civilized form of protest provided for by our legislation."

"Our main task is to prepare the ground so that we could, if necessary, conduct a warning, and later fully prepared, all-Ukrainian strike," Chaplyha said.

The human rights activist believes that the experience of protests in Ukraine in recent years shows that "the forms of the Maidan, unfortunately, are not good and modern forms of government decision-making, but are certain archaic forms of making decisions important to the state," and the problem for the authorities is not one-time protests, and a systemic organized strike movement.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine Volodymyr Sayenko noted that the state is currently monopolizing all decisions, in particular, on the new Labor Code, which will worsen the rights of workers, the work of the Social Insurance Fund, and carry out "reforms for the sake of reforms."

Chairman of the NGO Union for Protection of Entrepreneurship Serhiy Dorotych said that the government now "ignores all the initiatives coming from below." "We urge all colleagues to join our Nationwide strike committee in order to develop tools that will save 1.5 million simplified entrepreneurs, 2.5 million jobs created by individual entrepreneurs on a simplified taxation system," he said.

President of the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine Mykola Stryzhak pointed out that the authorities, unfortunately, do not want to hear the opinion of those who do not agree with the decisions taken by it. "So, we will go this way at an increasing pace, we will study and achieve our goal, and we will be masters on our own," he said.

