Press Conferences

15:19 09.10.2019

Largest tobacco market players mulling closure of factories over regulation of markup

2 min read

KYIV. Oct 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Philip Morris Ukraine, British American Tobacco, JTI and Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine are mulling the possibility of decreasing production and later closing the tobacco factories on the territory of Ukraine over the adoption of the legislative requirement on the government regulation of markup on their goods by the Verkhovna Rada.

"The fact of adoption of this bill will have serious consequences for the industry. This is the absence of a transition period and implementation mechanisms. In the near future, this will expose our business to risks. We will be forced to consider the issue of producing our goods at other factories, since we do not even fully understand how to execute this bill," Director of British American Tobacco Ukraine Simon Welford said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He said that bill 1049, passed at second reading, introducing a single account for paying taxes and duties, the single social security contribution, sets a fixed markup for wholesale and retail traders of tobacco products at 7% and 13% of the maximum retail price per package.

General Manager of Imperial Tobacco in Ukraine Rastislav Cernak said that these legislative initiatives could entail an increase in the volume of illegal trade in tobacco products from 8.4% to 20%. At the same time, he said that over the past three years, the volume of the "shadow" tobacco market has grown by about seven times and this annually cost UAH 5 billion the national budget.

At the same time, Cernak predicted a 25% reduction in cigarette production. "Such a 25% drop, according to our estimates, will cost the national budget about UAH 7 billion. Therefore, we urge the Verkhovna Rada to revise bill No. 1049 and remove the amendment that establishes the regulation of the markup. We request that transparent lawmaking in Ukraine along with an open dialogue with major investors start working, as such significant changes in taxation force us to rethink our business in Ukraine," he said.

Tags: #risks #markup #tobacco
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:25 05.07.2019
Finance ministry instructs fiscal service to step up fight against illegal tobacco market

Finance ministry instructs fiscal service to step up fight against illegal tobacco market

11:22 10.05.2018
EBRD points out recovery risks of Ukrainian economy

EBRD points out recovery risks of Ukrainian economy

12:59 16.04.2018
Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine's net loss falls by 77.3% in 2017

Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine's net loss falls by 77.3% in 2017

11:02 11.12.2017
Rada differentiates excise duties for different types of tobacco products

Rada differentiates excise duties for different types of tobacco products

12:18 26.06.2017
Ukraine's government proposes excise tariff changes for alcohol, tobacco

Ukraine's government proposes excise tariff changes for alcohol, tobacco

11:16 15.12.2016
Competition agency official initiates probe into violation of law by large tobacco companies

Competition agency official initiates probe into violation of law by large tobacco companies

12:21 13.06.2016
Fiscal service again proposes floor tobacco prices

Fiscal service again proposes floor tobacco prices

11:40 26.02.2016
Tobacco producers continue keeping low prices of some cigarette brands after rise of excise duties

Tobacco producers continue keeping low prices of some cigarette brands after rise of excise duties

10:57 15.02.2016
Cabinet initiates revision of tobacco excise duties as Ukraine violates liabilities on DCFTA with EU

Cabinet initiates revision of tobacco excise duties as Ukraine violates liabilities on DCFTA with EU

14:14 26.01.2016
State Fiscal Service to insist on floor prices of tobacco at UAH 14.50-15.50 per package

State Fiscal Service to insist on floor prices of tobacco at UAH 14.50-15.50 per package

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

MP Derkach unveils facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, possible corrupt actions of the Bidens

Nika farm accuses SBI of groundless seizure of accounts of hundreds of companies

Some 73% of Ukrainians against opening of land market – Rating opinion poll

Almost 60% of Kyiv residents support snap Kyiv mayor elections - survey

Human rights activists call on PGO not to turn Chechen native Ilayev over to Russia

NGOs call for barring controversial candidates from appointment to new prosecutor's office

French film director Gagnaire shows in Ukraine newest IT technologies in theatre

Daughter of released Crimean Tatar activist Bekirov calls for fighting for the release of all persons illegally detained in Crimea

Pilot in-patient healthcare project successfully working in Poltava region – expert

National eHealth development strategy required for implementing 'state in smartphone' – expert

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD