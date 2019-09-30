Press Conferences

15:14 30.09.2019

Almost 60% of Kyiv residents support snap Kyiv mayor elections - survey

KYIV. Sept 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) - About 60% of Kyiv residents support the idea of Kyiv mayoral early elections, according to a survey by the Seetarget company.

According to results of the survey presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday, 59.1% of the population favors holding early mayor elections, while 32.4% oppose the idea. Some 8.5% of respondents were undecided.

If the election were held next Sunday, 20.7% of respondents said they would support the current mayor Vitali Klitschko, while 18.6% of respondents are ready to support member of parliament (Servant of the People faction) Oleksandr Tkachenko, and musician and member of parliament Sviatoslav Vakarchuk (Holos Party faction).

Some 53.8% of those polled (who intend to vote) said they supported Servant of the People, European Solidarity - 9.9% and Holos – 7.1%.

Asked about problems in the city, 32.% expressed disappointment with the current course of local Kyiv authorities, while 46.5% said they are convinced the authorities are moving in the right direction.

Among the most acute problems, respondents cited a prolonged lack of hot water (21.7%), lack of affordable medicine (21.4%) and poor quality of water in taps (20.3%).

The main problem that prevents local authorities from solving problems in Kyiv is corruption - 32.7%, while 28.3% are convinced that the incompetence of officials is to blame.

The survey was conducted from September 20 to September 27, 2019 by Seetarget using face-to-face interviews. A case study is representative of gender, age, and area of residence. The sample included 1,207 respondents. The margin of error does not exceed 2.9%.

Tags: #survey #conference #elex #kyiv
Завантаження...
