Metropolitan Oleksandr (Drabynko) in favor of electing patriotic people to Rada

KYIV. July 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Metropolitan of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky and Vyshnevsky Oleksandr (Drabynko) believe that people who can make Ukraine richer, not populists and money men, should go to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"In my opinion, the parliament that we are now electing must include people who have done something and can do something ... I would like the current parliament to consist not of populists and fat cats, but people who really make efforts to make our Ukraine and our people richer, patriotically conscious, those who want to live in their own country, and not fill their pockets and flee abroad," he said during a telephone call at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

Commenting on the possible dishonesty of candidates for deputies from the party Servant of the People, the metropolitan noted: "If there are any concerns about some candidates, then it is really worth making an appeal [to the president] to revise the lists and include competent people there."