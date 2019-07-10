Press Conferences

14:06 10.07.2019

Metropolitan Oleksandr (Drabynko) in favor of electing patriotic people to Rada

1 min read

KYIV. July 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Metropolitan of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky and Vyshnevsky Oleksandr (Drabynko) believe that people who can make Ukraine richer, not populists and money men, should go to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"In my opinion, the parliament that we are now electing must include people who have done something and can do something ... I would like the current parliament to consist not of populists and fat cats, but people who really make efforts to make our Ukraine and our people richer, patriotically conscious, those who want to live in their own country, and not fill their pockets and flee abroad," he said during a telephone call at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

Commenting on the possible dishonesty of candidates for deputies from the party Servant of the People, the metropolitan noted: "If there are any concerns about some candidates, then it is really worth making an appeal [to the president] to revise the lists and include competent people there."

Tags: #conference #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:59 09.07.2019
Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

13:05 05.07.2019
'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

15:31 04.07.2019
Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

14:37 03.07.2019
Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

15:18 02.07.2019
Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

18:18 01.07.2019
SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

16:13 01.07.2019
Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

12:48 27.06.2019
Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

20:59 21.06.2019
Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

18:44 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

Risks of disrupting Rada elections due to court decision are serious – Ukrainian Voters Committee

DFU Agro claims possible loss of $100,000-300,000 over land conflict with Gorodok-Agro

Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

Criminal case registered about false claims by Portnov about Poroshenko's so-called crimes – Poroshenko's lawyer

Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

Journalists call censorship of media owners, low qualification of colleagues main threats to freedom of speech in Ukraine – poll

Imports of base oil lawful, no grounds for seizure of goods – Soft Oil

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD