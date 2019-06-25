Press Conferences

14:31 25.06.2019

Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

KYIV. June 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 48.9% of Ukrainians would vote for Ukraine's accession to NATO in a referendum if it was held in the near future, while 23.2% would vote for legislatively securing the country's non-aligned status.

At the same time, 16% of Ukrainians would not participate in the referendum on joining NATO or legislatively securing non-aligned status, and 11.8% found it difficult to answer the question. These are the results of a survey conducted from June 13 to June 21 by the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research and the Social Monitoring Center.

Some 56.7% of Ukrainians would now support the country's accession to the EU in a referendum, while 19.4% would support restoring or strengthening economic ties with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other CIS countries. Some 13.5% would not participate in such a referendum and 10.4% found it difficult to answer the question.

The nationwide survey of the population was conducted by the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research and the Social Monitoring Center in a personal formalized interview (face-to-face) at their place of residence. The field phase of the survey was conducted from June 13 to June 19, 2019. The sample is representative by age (18 years and older), gender, type of settlement and region. Some 3,000 respondents took part in the survey. The level of cooperation of respondents was 51% and the results of the survey have a margin of error of +/- 1.8%.

