Ukrainians most trust the AFU, volunteers, least trust political parties, government apparatus, courts – survey

Most of all social institutions, Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine (95.6%, 2.8% do not trust), volunteer battalions (86.1%, 7.4% do not trust), volunteer organizations (84.9%, no trust 8.9%) and the State Service for Emergency Situations (80.4%, do not trust 13.2%), according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center on March 21-27 and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

At the same time, the overwhelming majority of respondents expressed distrust of political parties (75.6%, 12.8% trust), government officials (76.1%, 16% trust), and the Verkhovna Rada (74.1%, 19.5% trust), the courts and the entire judicial system as a whole (69.6%, trusted by 17.8%). Ukrainians also note a low level of trust in the Cabinet of Ministers, the prosecutor's office, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

On the contrary, there is also a fairly high level of trust in the National Guard of Ukraine (80.4%), State Border Service (76.1%), Ministry of Defense (67.5%), Security Service of Ukraine (66.7%), various public organizations (61.4%), the institution of the Church (60.3%).

The President of Ukraine is trusted by 58.6% of respondents, and distrusted by 32.3%. The head of the locality where the respondent lives is trusted by 54.2% of respondents, and distrusted by 38.3%. The national police are trusted by 53.2%, distrusted by 39.2%, local councils are trusted by 48.4%, distrusted by 40.6%, the media are trusted by 45.7%, distrusted by 45.4%.

Respondents found it most difficult to answer the question about their attitude towards trade unions (31.2%) and towards the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights (25%).

When asked whether most people can be trusted, 24.9% of respondents said yes, while 64.5% said that one should be very careful with people.

The survey was conducted using the face-to-face method among 2020 respondents aged 18 years and over in all government-controlled territories of Ukraine where hostilities are not taking place, using a stratified multi-stage sample using random sampling at the first stages of sampling and a quota method for selecting respondents at the final stage . The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the territories where the survey was conducted as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%; additional systematic sampling deviations may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression.