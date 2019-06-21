Press Conferences

20:59 21.06.2019

Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

KYIV. June 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Batkivschyna Party has lodged a claim with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) over a crime committed by bringing Ukraine's gas transportation system (GTS) to "artificial bankruptcy," party leader, Ukrainian MP Yulia Tymoshenko has said.

"We've submitted to the State Bureau of Investigation a claim over a crime committed to bring our gas transmission system deliberately, intentionally, to artificial bankruptcy," Tymoshenko said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday.

She insists that in fact there is no bankruptcy of the GTS, and on the orders of incumbent Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, the then president Petro Poroshenko and CEO of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev, "the money our gas transmission system earns was simply taken away and siphoned to their offshore accounts."

According to Tymoshenko, the claim was registered in the State Registry of Investigations.

She also said that her team would ask President Volodymyr Zelensky to prevent "that scam."

"Therefore, we ask Volodymyr Zelensky to immediately convene the National Security and Defense Council to thoroughly examine these materials, and the president has the opportunity to veto two government resolutions that in fact deprive Ukraine of our most valuable asset," Tymoshenko said.

She pointed out that the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, had signed a law allowing the transfer of the GTS to management, concession or privatization.

According to her, Ukraine's GTS is in excellent technical condition and fully fulfills its function: transports natural gas to Ukraine and Europe, "and it does not need any billions of money for its comprehensive modernization."

In her opinion, those who say that the Ukrainian GTS is outdated, they simply reduce the value and significance of the GTS in the public's perception.

Every year the GTS earns $3 billion for Ukraine, Tymoshenko said.

Tags: #gts #conference #sbi #tymoshenko
