Activists, deputies call on parties to adhere to 30% gender quota for party lists in early Rada elections

KYIV. May 31 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Civil activists and Members of Parliament of Ukraine have called on political parties in Ukraine to adhere to the 30% gender quota in party lists in early parliamentary elections.

"Today we want to appeal to the heads of all political parties, to draw their attention to the existence of the law On Political Parties of Ukraine. Please follow the norms of the law on political parties in Ukraine and introduce gender quotas on a completely voluntary basis," MP and Chairwoman of the Rada's subcommittee on gender equality and non-discrimination Iryna Suslova said during a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

Suslova said women are currently represented at the level of 11.8% in Ukrainian politics.