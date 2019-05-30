Press Conferences

17:06 30.05.2019

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

2 min read

KYIV. May 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – About 50 Ukrainian children will go to Cuba as part of the restored charity program for health improvement this year, Chairman of Charitable Organization "Bogolyubov's International Charitable Foundation 'For Life'" Serhiy Bogolyubov told a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

"The Cuban program has worked for 20 years. During this time, more than 23,000 Ukrainian children were rehabilitated. The program was terminated in 2010. We have recently signed a memorandum between the Cuban government and For Life Charitable Foundation for the restoration of the program. In the near future, we plan to send the first group of children with skin diseases and uncomplicated cancer diseases," he said.

Bogolyubov also noted that towards the end of 2019, the second group of children with cerebral palsy, as well as children living close to the disengagement line, in red zones, will be formed.

In addition, the foundation plans to reach the level of the last years of the program, when around 200 children were in shifts in Cuba.

According to Bogolyubov, to ensure the transfer of children, the For Life Charitable Foundation sent inquiries to European and Turkish airlines.

"For our part, the government of Cuba, which initiated it, sent proposals to the best European and Turkish airlines to transport Ukrainian children. We are currently waiting for an answer," he said.

Tags: #conference #children
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:17 29.05.2019
Ex-Chief of General Staff Zamana says Poroshenko, Turchynov behind case against him

Ex-Chief of General Staff Zamana says Poroshenko, Turchynov behind case against him

09:51 28.05.2019
Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

12:29 27.05.2019
Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

16:22 23.05.2019
Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

14:49 23.05.2019
Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

16:38 22.05.2019
More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

14:12 18.05.2019
Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

15:47 16.05.2019
Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

14:42 16.05.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

16:12 13.05.2019
Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Developer of Chaika residential complex claims repeated attempt to illegally seize complex, unlawful re-registration of company

ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy – expert

First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD