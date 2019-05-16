Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

KYIV. May 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 48.9% of Ukrainians would support Ukraine joining NATO in a referendum, while 57% would support joining the European Union. These are the results of a joint survey conducted by the Social Monitoring center, Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research and Sociological Group Rating.

Results of the survey presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday show that if a referendum were held on joining the European Union or resuming pragmatic relations with Russia and other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), 57% would vote for Ukraine joining the EU, 19.3% for resuming relations with Russia and CIS, while 13.6% would not take part. Some 10% had difficulty answering the question.

If a referendum on Ukraine joining NATO or strengthening its non-aligned status were held, 48.9% would vote for joining NATO, 23.2% for non-aligned status, while 16% would not vote. Some 11% had difficulty answering the question.

In addition, 43% of respondents said Ukraine's future course of development is European integration and growing closer to the EU, 12.3% of those polled are for restoring and expanding economic and cultural ties with Russia, and 37.8% for developing and implementing programs for Ukraine's economic and cultural development that will use domestic opportunities and resources. Some 6.8% of respondents had difficulty answering the question.

The study was conducted from April 30 through May 10 in 24 Ukrainian regions and in Kyiv. Some 3,000 persons took part. The standard margin of error does not exceed 1.83%.