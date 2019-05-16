Press Conferences

14:42 16.05.2019

Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

2 min read

KYIV. May 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 48.9% of Ukrainians would support Ukraine joining NATO in a referendum, while 57% would support joining the European Union. These are the results of a joint survey conducted by the Social Monitoring center, Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research and Sociological Group Rating.

Results of the survey presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday show that if a referendum were held on joining the European Union or resuming pragmatic relations with Russia and other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), 57% would vote for Ukraine joining the EU, 19.3% for resuming relations with Russia and CIS, while 13.6% would not take part. Some 10% had difficulty answering the question.

If a referendum on Ukraine joining NATO or strengthening its non-aligned status were held, 48.9% would vote for joining NATO, 23.2% for non-aligned status, while 16% would not vote. Some 11% had difficulty answering the question.

In addition, 43% of respondents said Ukraine's future course of development is European integration and growing closer to the EU, 12.3% of those polled are for restoring and expanding economic and cultural ties with Russia, and 37.8% for developing and implementing programs for Ukraine's economic and cultural development that will use domestic opportunities and resources. Some 6.8% of respondents had difficulty answering the question.

The study was conducted from April 30 through May 10 in 24 Ukrainian regions and in Kyiv. Some 3,000 persons took part. The standard margin of error does not exceed 1.83%.

Tags: #eu #conference #nato #poll
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:36 15.05.2019
Gas transit to Europe through Ukraine remains unpredictable, but market prepared

Gas transit to Europe through Ukraine remains unpredictable, but market prepared

12:41 14.05.2019
EU foreign ministers note positive signals from President-elect Zelensky

EU foreign ministers note positive signals from President-elect Zelensky

19:01 13.05.2019
Poroshenko, Stoltenberg note importance of developing practical cooperation between Ukraine and NATO

Poroshenko, Stoltenberg note importance of developing practical cooperation between Ukraine and NATO

18:21 13.05.2019
EU Council extends mandate of consultative mission in Ukraine until May 31, 2021

EU Council extends mandate of consultative mission in Ukraine until May 31, 2021

16:44 13.05.2019
If Council of Europe removes Russian sanctions, Minsk agreements no longer in force – Klimkin

If Council of Europe removes Russian sanctions, Minsk agreements no longer in force – Klimkin

16:12 13.05.2019
Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

11:57 11.05.2019
Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

17:13 10.05.2019
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to meet with Poroshenko on May 13

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to meet with Poroshenko on May 13

16:16 07.05.2019
Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

Important for Ukraine to continue implementation of Association Agreement with EU - European Commissioner Hahn

15:26 07.05.2019
Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

New president must keep, strengthen intl support for Ukraine – expert

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy – expert

First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

Philip Morris Ukraine calls on fiscal service to withdraw tax notifications for over UAH 635 mln under amicable agreement

Zelensky campaign preparing modern, responsive parallel vote count system

Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD