Press Conferences

13:48 17.04.2019

Maintaining cooperation with IMF, intl partners important for Ukraine's economy – expert

2 min read

KYIV. April 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international partners is important for Ukraine both in economic and political aspects, Ph.D. in Economics, Chairman of the Board of Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Ihor Burakovsky has said.

"There is economic growth in Ukraine, and it will be. It is important to maintain it and ensure that we all receive an increase in prosperity," he said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to Burakovsky, it is also important to keep working with Ukraine's international partners.

"Today we will not get away from cooperation with the IMF and foreign partners. This resource is important both in economic and political aspects," the expert said.

Speaking about the absence of slogans about deoligarchisation in the programs of presidential candidates in Ukraine, Burakovsky said: "Oligarchs are big enterprises. Almost half of Ukrainian industrial production is generated by more than 900 Ukrainian enterprises. These enterprises give more than half of tax revenues and, obviously, in the economy, they must use the same laws as all Ukrainian society."

At the same time, the expert said that the interests of the business must be protected. "Their interests abroad should be protected, because they are our manufacturers," he said.

However, Burakovsky considers it necessary to regulate the intervention of major businessmen in politics.

"The question arises with the intervention of the owners or those are affiliated to the owners of these enterprises in politics... This is also an issue about lobbying legislation, how to make it transparent, understandable and under the control of society," the expert said.

Tags: #growth #economy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko outlines five major areas for economic development of Ukraine

Poroshenko outlines five major areas for economic development of Ukraine

17:24 29.01.2019
Poroshenko names five strategic priorities to boost Ukrainian economy

Poroshenko names five strategic priorities to boost Ukrainian economy

14:34 12.11.2018
Ukraine's economy makes it possible to refrain from taking loans from IFIs, if not for peak payments on old debts - Poroshenko

Ukraine's economy makes it possible to refrain from taking loans from IFIs, if not for peak payments on old debts - Poroshenko

15:50 20.10.2018
Tymoshenko: draft state budget for 2019 threatens well-being of people, economy as a whole

Tymoshenko: draft state budget for 2019 threatens well-being of people, economy as a whole

10:33 24.09.2018
We need to switch from crony economy to social market model - Tymoshenko

We need to switch from crony economy to social market model - Tymoshenko

16:37 21.09.2018
Army cannot be strong with weak economy - Groysman

Army cannot be strong with weak economy - Groysman

13:42 19.07.2018
Kubiv denies impact of possible Russian sanctions on Ukrainian economy

Kubiv denies impact of possible Russian sanctions on Ukrainian economy

12:39 17.05.2018
Cancellation of land moratorium to bring Ukrainian economy up to $1.5 bln annually - World Bank

Cancellation of land moratorium to bring Ukrainian economy up to $1.5 bln annually - World Bank

11:22 10.05.2018
EBRD points out recovery risks of Ukrainian economy

EBRD points out recovery risks of Ukrainian economy

15:29 12.03.2018
Poroshenko proposes holding tax amnesty after short discussion

Poroshenko proposes holding tax amnesty after short discussion

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

Some 68% of Zelensky's supporters voting against current situation in Ukraine, 40% of Poroshenko's supporters voting more 'against Putin' – Rating poll

Almost 40% Ukrainians surveyed expect significant fraud in second round of presidential election

Zelensky leads Poroshenko convincingly in second round of presidential election – Rating poll

More than half of Ukrainians expect improvement in Ukraine after presidential elections – Rating poll

Philip Morris Ukraine calls on fiscal service to withdraw tax notifications for over UAH 635 mln under amicable agreement

Zelensky campaign preparing modern, responsive parallel vote count system

Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

Zelensky campaign ready for possible challenge of first round voting results, but hoping there will be no mass violations

Zelensky leading in presidential polls, followed by Poroshenko, Hrytsenko, Tymoshenko – RAND poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD