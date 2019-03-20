Press Conferences

Zelensky leading presidential race, followed by Tymoshenko and Poroshenko – poll

KYIV. March 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Showman Volodymyr Zelensky remains the leader among presidential candidates, followed by Batkivschyna Party leaer Yulia Tymoshenko and incumbent President Petro Poroshenko. These are the results of a poll conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research.

Some 22.6% of respondents are ready to vote for Zelensky, while 13.3% of respondents are ready to support Tymoshenko. Poroshenko is supported by 11.5% of respondents, according to poll results presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

Anatoliy Hrytsenko, Civil Position Party leader is ranked fourth - 8.2%, followed by Opposition Platform – For Life candidate Yuriy Boiko.

The survey was conducted by the Social Monitoring Centre and the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research from March 11 through 18 March by the method of personal interview. In total, 2,047 respondents over 18 were surveyed. The margin of error was +/- 2.2%.

