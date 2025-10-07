Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
18:13 07.10.2025

Govt bill No. 13683 would restrict Ukrainians' access to reproductive technologies – experts

4 min read
Govt bill No. 13683 would restrict Ukrainians' access to reproductive technologies – experts
Photo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gk_6EXDEZ2E

Government's bill No. 13683 "On the Application of Assisted Reproductive Technologies" would limit Ukrainians' access to such technologies, according to representatives of the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine (UARM), patients, and Members of Parliament.

"With such a demographic crisis, it seems to me that every child is worth their weight in gold right now. We should be helping people on their path to parenthood, not making it harder," said UARM Vice President Valeriy Zukin at a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine.

He noted, in particular, that the government's bill provides no state guarantees for funding treatment. "Since January 1, 2024, assisted reproductive technology procedures have been included in the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) package. In practice, every year the Cabinet of Ministers determines the volume of state medical guarantees within the budget. But if this provision is not stipulated in the law, lawmakers may simply fail to approve it – and this very important package could be eliminated altogether," Zukin said.

According to him, another problem with the bill is its ban on embryo donation. The document stipulates that an embryo may only be transferred to a woman who is genetically related to it. Yet, as Zukin pointed out, 5% to 10% of reproductive cycles currently use donor embryos.

"Who needs embryo donation? Women of older reproductive age who no longer have their own eggs, single women – whose numbers, unfortunately, are increasing – and married couples in which neither partner has viable gametes," he explained.

Zukin stressed that donor embryos come from altruistic donation – they are left by couples who have successfully undergone treatment. "This decision condemns these healthy embryos, which are no longer needed by the original couple, to destruction," he said.

Zukin also noted that bill No. 13683 does not provide for preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) for fertile couples who face genetic risks.

MP Maria Ionova, in turn, said that Members of Parliament had registered an alternative bill, which was rejected due to "certain procedural norms." Its authors, she said, are now appealing the decision to the Rules Committee.

"We want not just for the bill to be adopted, but for it to actually be implementable in practice, and for its title to correspond to its content. Doctors tell us how men's and women's health is worsening under stress – how post-traumatic syndromes are affecting people's well-being. That's why we want to guarantee citizens the right to have a child," Ionova said.

"Why should we prohibit a woman who has lost her son or husband from using the right to have a child now? The development of reproductive technologies could even be considered a matter of national security," she added.

MP Yana Zinkevych said that the government's bill "was not coordinated with anyone – it wasn't properly reviewed in committee, wasn't discussed, and didn't involve the input of top specialists in the field."

"That's why Maria Ionova and I had to draft an alternative bill that would provide broader reproductive freedom compared to the restrictions in the government proposal. Unfortunately, it was rejected by the Rules Committee, but we are now filing appeals. We'll fight to have it either registered or for the government bill to be withdrawn and reworked together with expert working groups," Zinkevych said.

UARM President Oleksandr Yuzko, for his part, noted that the field of reproductive technologies in Ukraine is currently regulated "fairly democratically" by a number of existing laws.

"Historically, reproductive medicine in Ukraine has been represented mainly by private clinics, which set the standards. We at UARM conducted a survey among our member clinics, and all of them unanimously said that this bill is anti-state, anti-reproductive, and anti-demographic," he said.

"Yes, there are certain problems and violations that need to be addressed. We support regulation – but not through bans. If we want to move forward constructively, we need a law, but a European one, without prohibitions. This draft has been imposed from the top down, from the Cabinet of Ministers. What we really need is to start from the patients – to sit down with them and listen to what they want," he said.

In addition, experts warned that bill No. 13683 contains risks of infringing on patients' rights through lengthy mandatory treatment courses before access to ART procedures, time-based barriers, and potential bans or restrictions on embryo donation and genetic testing (PGT). This would deprive 5–10% of couples of their chance at parenthood.

The bill also lacks legal clarity in the areas of surrogacy and the transport of gametes and embryos – issues that could harm both clinics and the country's international reputation – and it provides no guarantees of state funding for infertility treatment through the NHSU.

Tags: #reproduction #conference

MORE ABOUT

15:26 07.10.2025
War complicates enterprise-education partnership on workforce training; EDF launches solution project

War complicates enterprise-education partnership on workforce training; EDF launches solution project

14:29 06.10.2025
Poll shows Ukrainians' view of national education improving

Poll shows Ukrainians' view of national education improving

13:56 02.10.2025
Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

12:45 17.09.2025
Ukraine's investment professionals create national lobbying association

Ukraine's investment professionals create national lobbying association

11:02 17.09.2025
Investment support experts, lawyers unite in National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine to promote investments, protect business interests

Investment support experts, lawyers unite in National Association of Lobbyists of Ukraine to promote investments, protect business interests

09:56 17.09.2025
Denmark to host second Ukraine culture conference in Nov 2025

Denmark to host second Ukraine culture conference in Nov 2025

09:49 17.09.2025
Simplified procedure for connecting electrical installations to grids should be extended to 2026 – ASTU study

Simplified procedure for connecting electrical installations to grids should be extended to 2026 – ASTU study

17:54 05.09.2025
Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

Patient organizations ask to unblock resources for purchasing innovative drugs for patients with orphan diseases

16:31 05.09.2025
Teachers claim their rights violated by recent initiatives from Education Ministry

Teachers claim their rights violated by recent initiatives from Education Ministry

19:10 29.08.2025
Reprs of Ukrainian Red Cross Society take part in conference in Singapore

Reprs of Ukrainian Red Cross Society take part in conference in Singapore

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Wife of lawyer Globa asks law enforcement authorities to intervene in her conflict with her ex-husband

Ukrainians have the most positive perception of EU countries and the UK, and the most negative perception of China and Hungary, according to a study by Active Group and Experts Club

In Interfax-Ukraine press center discussed risks to reconstruction, investment climate, and defense capabilities

Experts call for society’s militarization, renewal of state's security architecture

Online education may be the key to developing schools during wartime - founder of Churiumov Lyceum

Problems and prospects for rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region were discussed in Kyiv

Switzerland does not stop humanitarian aid to Ukraine despite worldwide drop

Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Humanitarian organizations draw attention to protection of rescue workers through duty of care

Some 9,300 objects need restoration in Kyiv region - Kyiv regional administration official

AD
AD