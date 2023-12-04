Investments

15:48 04.12.2023

Greenhouse complex using geothermal energy will be built for EUR 68 mln in Lviv region

2 min read
Greenhouse complex using geothermal energy will be built for EUR 68 mln in Lviv region

Triosan Holding Ukraine LLC, a representative office of a Hungarian company developing geothermal energy in Europe, will invest EUR 68 million in the construction of a greenhouse complex in Lviv region that will operate using geothermal energy, head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said on Facebook. .

According to him, this is the first such project in Ukraine; there are only a few of them around the world. Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and lettuce will be grown in the greenhouse complex. The area of the greenhouse complex will be 15 hectares. Some 180 people will be provided with work.

As Lviv Regional Council clarified on Facebook, for the construction of a greenhouse complex in the village Hodyny (Mostyska community, Yavoriv district) 29.7 hectares will be allocated. The greenhouse will be heated using a geothermal well, which will be built nearby on 4.5 hectares of territory.

“Since the main suppliers from Kherson and Zaporizhia regions are under temporary occupation and there is a shortage of greenhouse vegetables in Ukraine, this is a very relevant project... The use of geothermal resources will allow greenhouses not to depend on gas supply. In particular, gas savings per year will amount to 8 million cubic meters. Thus, it will be possible to supply vegetables at affordable prices,” the official said.

Construction is planned to begin in 2024, and the first stage will be launched in 2025. The entire construction of the greenhouse complex is planned to be completed by 2028.

Construction costs will be covered by Triosan Holding Ukraine LLC, which has already entered into an agreement with an American financial company, Kozytsky said.

Triosan Holding Ukraine LLC was founded in Lviv in 2020. According to the website youcontrol.com.ua, the founders and beneficiaries are Oleksandr and Yuriy Kovalchuk, who each own 50% of the shares. The company's charter capital is UAH 100,000.

According to the company website, Triosan Holding is a Hungarian company founded in Budapest in 2015. Its main direction is the development of geothermal energy in European countries.

Tags: #energy #lviv_region #greenhouse_complex

MORE ABOUT

14:39 04.12.2023
DTEK, in cooperation with Vestas, to finish EUR 450 mln phase two of Tylihulska wind farm with 384 MW capacity

DTEK, in cooperation with Vestas, to finish EUR 450 mln phase two of Tylihulska wind farm with 384 MW capacity

09:39 29.11.2023
ENTSO-E announces successful completion of power systems synchronisation project with Ukraine

ENTSO-E announces successful completion of power systems synchronisation project with Ukraine

11:57 28.11.2023
Ministry of Restoration together with USAID will reform central heating sector

Ministry of Restoration together with USAID will reform central heating sector

20:23 27.11.2023
Germany allocates over EUR 625 mln to support Ukraine's energy system – Ambassador

Germany allocates over EUR 625 mln to support Ukraine's energy system – Ambassador

18:52 27.11.2023
DTEK repairs 21 out of 27 thermal power units planned for repair in 2023

DTEK repairs 21 out of 27 thermal power units planned for repair in 2023

15:39 27.11.2023
DTEK imports over 100,000 tonnes of coal from Poland

DTEK imports over 100,000 tonnes of coal from Poland

15:17 27.11.2023
Debts to Ukrhydroenergo on balancing market reach almost UAH 8 bln, twice as high as last year – CEO

Debts to Ukrhydroenergo on balancing market reach almost UAH 8 bln, twice as high as last year – CEO

13:32 18.11.2023
Debts on balancing electricity market continue to grow, threaten energy system – Ukrenergo head

Debts on balancing electricity market continue to grow, threaten energy system – Ukrenergo head

19:14 17.11.2023
Shmyhal: We successfully pass first month of heating season, energy situation stable

Shmyhal: We successfully pass first month of heating season, energy situation stable

19:13 15.11.2023
Ukrenergo and General Electric sign memo of cooperation in strengthening Ukrainian energy system

Ukrenergo and General Electric sign memo of cooperation in strengthening Ukrainian energy system

AD

HOT NEWS

First insurance projects against war, political risks starts to be implemented in Ukraine – Svyrydenko

American business ready to invest in Ukraine after war under security guarantees

Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Zelenskyy: Necessary to provide war risk insurance for foreign investors

French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

LATEST

Concorde Capital invests about UAH 200 mln in project of residential community in Irpin

Deputy head of President's Office Shurma calls on Canadian businesses to invest in Ukraine

The Ukrainian venture fund Roosh Ventures invested in the German startup GlassFlow - Serhiy Tokarev

Expanding investments in Ukrainian economy discussed by Shmyhal with CEO of POSCO

DFC will send special representative to Ukraine to expedite receipt of investment insurance

EFI Group will invest $25 mln in building second Feednova plant in Cherkasy region

UkraineInvest will support Terwin’s $500 mln investment project for building logistics hubs

Poland creating investment fund for development of Polish, Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Ukraine

Brussels to host Kyiv Investment Forum 2023 on Nov 16

DTEK Energy will almost double investments in repairs of TPPs, to UAH 4 bln, by late 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD