Greenhouse complex using geothermal energy will be built for EUR 68 mln in Lviv region

Triosan Holding Ukraine LLC, a representative office of a Hungarian company developing geothermal energy in Europe, will invest EUR 68 million in the construction of a greenhouse complex in Lviv region that will operate using geothermal energy, head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said on Facebook. .

According to him, this is the first such project in Ukraine; there are only a few of them around the world. Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and lettuce will be grown in the greenhouse complex. The area of the greenhouse complex will be 15 hectares. Some 180 people will be provided with work.

As Lviv Regional Council clarified on Facebook, for the construction of a greenhouse complex in the village Hodyny (Mostyska community, Yavoriv district) 29.7 hectares will be allocated. The greenhouse will be heated using a geothermal well, which will be built nearby on 4.5 hectares of territory.

“Since the main suppliers from Kherson and Zaporizhia regions are under temporary occupation and there is a shortage of greenhouse vegetables in Ukraine, this is a very relevant project... The use of geothermal resources will allow greenhouses not to depend on gas supply. In particular, gas savings per year will amount to 8 million cubic meters. Thus, it will be possible to supply vegetables at affordable prices,” the official said.

Construction is planned to begin in 2024, and the first stage will be launched in 2025. The entire construction of the greenhouse complex is planned to be completed by 2028.

Construction costs will be covered by Triosan Holding Ukraine LLC, which has already entered into an agreement with an American financial company, Kozytsky said.

Triosan Holding Ukraine LLC was founded in Lviv in 2020. According to the website youcontrol.com.ua, the founders and beneficiaries are Oleksandr and Yuriy Kovalchuk, who each own 50% of the shares. The company's charter capital is UAH 100,000.

According to the company website, Triosan Holding is a Hungarian company founded in Budapest in 2015. Its main direction is the development of geothermal energy in European countries.