Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss prospects for investing in Ukraine with reprs of Canadian business

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau held a meeting with representatives of Canadian business in Toronto, the presidential press service reports.

“The meeting participants paid attention to the prospects for investing in Ukraine and the necessary prerequisites for starting this process before the end of the war,” the report states.

Zelenskyy thanked Canada for the assistance Ukraine is receiving and emphasized the importance of implementing projects to restore the country.

“We are very interested in your coming to Ukraine, very interested in the restoration of Ukraine - this is what we need today. These are all areas in which you are strong. We are very interested in your work, business and technology,” Zelenskyy said.

For his part, Trudeau emphasized the importance of economic support for Ukraine.

“A lot needs to be done in terms of humanitarian and military assistance. In addition, a lot needs to be done in economic terms. Therefore, I am glad that we can discuss this with President Zelenskyy,” the prime minister emphasized.

It is noted that the meeting was attended by head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, his deputy Rostyslav Shurma, Minister of Finance of Canada Chrystia Freeland, President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alexandra Chyczij, heads of companies operating in investment, banking, export sectors, as well as in the field of construction, energy, technology and the like.