Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Big international companies are ready to enter Crimea as soon as it is de-occupied, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said while opening the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We have already got support from businesses of the international, national as well as local Ukrainian level that are ready to enter Crimea and start to work there as soon as it is de-occupied. These are powerful brands of international hotel chains, airlines, banking businesses, technology and telecommunication companies, industrial companies," he said.

"Crimea will become a part of the global economy. And today we are taking the first such economic step. We are signing a document with the companies that are ready to enter Ukrainian Crimea. This is an open document. It is open for any other private businesses," the president said.

According to the head of state, SkyUp, JoinUp, Vodafone, Luxoft, SoftServe, Genesys, Sigma Software, Edem, Okkо, Lifesell, Nokia, Hayat Ukraine, EPAM, Fozzy and other companies have expressed their readiness to invest in Crimea.

These companies, together with other businesses, will build a real, normal, modern and free economic life in Crimea, Zelenskyy said.