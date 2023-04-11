Rada may lower project threshold for investment nannies to EUR12 mln

The Verkhovna Rada at first reading supported amendments to the law on "investment nannies" to reduce the minimum investment threshold from EUR20 million to EUR12 million and expand incentives, in particular, partial compensation for the cost of construction of related infrastructure facilities.

According to information on the website of the Rada, the adoption of relevant bill No. 8138 at the plenary session on April 10 was supported by 252 MPs with the required minimum of 226 votes.

According to the explanatory note to the document, the requirement for the creation of a minimum number of jobs has been reduced from 80 to 50.

The bill also provides for the expansion of areas in which an investment project with significant investments can be implemented in the field of information and electronic communications, the production of energy-efficient construction materials, climate control equipment and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, hot water supply systems, as well as real estate transactions.

In addition, the document provides for partial compensation for the cost of construction of related infrastructure facilities.

It is also proposed to provide an opportunity for the investor to start implementing the project before concluding a special investment agreement and to invest in pre-project work (preparation of documentation, purchase of a land plot, etc.) in the amount of 25% of the total investment.