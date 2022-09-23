Investments

11:24 23.09.2022

Business investments in Ukraine serve peace – Zelensky to Forbes 400 philanthropic summit

Business investments in Ukraine serve peace – Zelensky to Forbes 400 philanthropic summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the participants of the annual Forbes400 philanthropic summit to invest in Ukraine, which has many investment-attractive projects, and stressed that such investments serve peace, while business in Russia serves evil and aggression.

"Ukraine has never waged illegal wars. We are not aggressors... When any economic player works with us, it means that the economic potential that he creates with his business helps realize only peace, only peaceful goals," Zelensky said.

According to him, if any company operates in Russia, it indirectly helps evil, at least pays taxes to the budget of the aggressor country, that is, it supports its economy, which serves terror.

"When any state gets carried away with geopolitics and becomes an aggressor, business can inevitably become an accomplice to this evil," the head of state said, thanking all the companies and businessmen who left the Russian market and inviting them to invest in Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is the only place on earth that very organically combines investment and philanthropy. "In Ukraine, you can be an investor and, as a result, a philanthropist. You can even be just a businessman, and such ordinary activity is transformed into good help for hundreds of millions or even billions of people," the president said.

As examples, he cited the supply of agricultural products from Ukraine to the global market, which save people from hunger in Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen, Lebanon and other countries.

Zelensky called for more investment in expanding export technologies and new processing capacities. "The more added value Ukraine produces, the more added value the world receives," the head of state said.

He added that Ukraine has a significant potential for increasing the export of electricity, including green electricity, and this is a real tool to prevent energy poverty in Europe and replace Russian energy – dirty one, as they are produced in violation of environmental standards and the war is financed at their expense.

"That is why investments in expanding our energy capacities are salvation from the cold for different peoples. This is an important factor in European climate policy," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine also has enormous opportunities in the development of hydrogen energy and transportation of green hydrogen to Europe, as well as significant reserves of lithium, graphite and other rare earth metals that are necessary for the modern economy.

Among other opportunities in the country, he named wood processing and the possibility of building facilities for green ammonia.

