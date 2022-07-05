Kyivstar allocates UAH 300 mln to restore digital infrastructure of Ukraine

Kyivstar mobile operator and the Ministry of Digital Transformation during the international conference URC-2022 in Lugano (Switzerland), dedicated to the restoration of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation in the areas of ensuring cyber defense, countering information threats to Ukraine, as well as restoring and developing digital infrastructure.

According to the Kyivstar press service, within the framework of this memorandum, the operator provides UAH 300 million in assistance, which will be sent to a special account opened with the National Bank of Ukraine to support the United24 state program.

The priority areas of partnership between Kyivstar and the Ministry of Digital Transformation will be the modernization and construction of digital infrastructure, the further development of new technologies, the strengthening of the cyber defense of the state and the implementation of key tasks initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky as part of the United24 fundraising platform.

"Over the 25 years of its existence, Kyivstar has invested more than $6 billion in the Ukrainian economy and the development of the telecoms market. Today we announced our intention to allocate UAH 300 million in assistance to the country, which will be used to restore and develop digital infrastructure. We want to inspire with our example other Ukrainian and foreign companies to support the initiative to collect donations in favor of the approaching victory and the peaceful future of the state," Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said.