Investments

15:44 13.04.2022

Investment company InVenture mulling purchase of agricultural enterprises for up to $5 mln

1 min read

– The investment company InVenture (Kyiv), acting in the interests of an unnamed investor, is considering the possibility of buying operating or suspended agricultural enterprises in Ukraine, the purchase budget is up to $5 million.

An announcement about the desire to acquire an enterprise in the central or western regions of Ukraine was posted on the website of the investment company on Wednesday.

InVenture specified that the priority areas for investment are confectionery production, water production, processing of crops and groceries, and production of canned vegetables and fish.

The investor is also ready to consider purchasing enterprises for production of extruded snacks, rice, wheat, rye, etc.

