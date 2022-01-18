Investments

15:47 18.01.2022

EBRD intends to send 100% of investments in green projects from 2022

Starting this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) aims to invest only in those projects that meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, EBRD Manager for Green Economy and Climate Action Oleksandr Nikolaenko has said.

"The goal set by the bank is to ensure that 100% of our investments, starting from 2022, are in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement... to prevent the global average temperature from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius," he said at the opening of the second wave of Climate Innovation Vouchers in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, Nikolaenko said that in 2021 the EBRD invested most of the funds in green projects.

"Last year, the EBRD became more than half a green bank. 51% of our investments across all countries [where the EBRD works] are investments in the green economy, energy efficiency, renewable energy, climate change adaptation measures, as well as into waste and biodiversity management practices," he said.

The EBRD operates in 38 countries around the world. It is a leading institutional investor in Ukraine. The bank has already invested over EUR 15.5 billion in 507 projects across the country, focusing on helping to stabilize the economy and consolidate the results of reforms, improve energy efficiency and energy security, and support projects in agriculture, industry and small- and medium-sized businesses.

