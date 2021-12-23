Investments

13:53 23.12.2021

Israeli investments in Ukrainian IT sector may rise after law on Diia City adoption – Israeli Ambassador

3 min read
Israeli investments in Ukrainian IT sector may rise after law on Diia City adoption – Israeli Ambassador

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky expects the growth of Israeli investments in the IT sector of Ukraine after the adoption of the law on Diia City.

"I believe that after the adoption of the law on Diia City new investments may come to Ukraine. We are already talking about a deeper participation of Israeli capital, Israeli companies in the IT market in Ukraine, as there are prerequisites for this. Now, together with the entry into force of Diia City, a legislative and tax base is being created. Therefore, I think that this direction today is very promising," he told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive interview.

According to him, services related to the IT sector may also be included in the updated free trade agreement (FTA), the preparation of which will start in 2022.

"The IT sector is one of the main sectors of cooperation between Israel and Ukraine in recent years, as over half of the outsourcing of the Israeli high-tech today falls on Ukraine," he said.

The ambassador also said "in Ukraine, there are 30,000 or 40,000 programmers for Israeli companies."

"In other words, imagine that each of these programmers earns on average $3,000 to $4,000 a month at least, or even much more. But even if we take the minimum wages, it turns out that multiply 30,000 or 40,000 by $3,000 is the Israeli contribution to the Ukrainian economy, the contribution of Israeli companies," Brodsky said.

On the other hand, according to him, "this is a Ukrainian contribution to the economy of our country, since Israel is sorely lacking in programmers."

"Israeli high-tech is the locomotive of our economy. Income to the state treasury from high-tech is one of the most serious components of the Israeli national budget today. Therefore, if there are people in Ukraine who can help Israeli companies to fulfill their task, then that is great. This brings our countries closer together, and this is an absolutely mutually beneficial situation," Brodsky said.

According to him, this direction is one of the basic in Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation, along with agriculture, irrigation and medicine. Brodsky said the company Netafim, which develops projects and sales of Israeli technologies in drip irrigation.

"Representatives of several Israeli companies recently visited the regions, and we hope that there will be a continuation, as the topic is relevant for both countries. We feel interest from Ukraine, the president spoke about this when he met our president here," he said.

Tags: #israeli #brodsky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:22 16.12.2021
Israeli govt to donate 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine

Israeli govt to donate 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine

18:00 15.05.2021
About 80 Ukrainian citizens want to evacuate from Gaza Strip – source

About 80 Ukrainian citizens want to evacuate from Gaza Strip – source

13:09 12.10.2019
Israeli ambassador thanks Ukrainian authorities for prompt reaction to acts of anti-Semitic nature in Uman

Israeli ambassador thanks Ukrainian authorities for prompt reaction to acts of anti-Semitic nature in Uman

14:39 09.02.2018
Israeli president supports creation of Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kyiv

Israeli president supports creation of Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kyiv

16:15 23.10.2017
Over 2,500 Ukrainians named 'righteous' for rescuing Jews during WWII

Over 2,500 Ukrainians named 'righteous' for rescuing Jews during WWII

13:17 03.01.2017
Police questioning Israeli PM for three hours

Police questioning Israeli PM for three hours

10:33 26.12.2016
Israeli PM bars ministers from visiting Ukraine

Israeli PM bars ministers from visiting Ukraine

13:14 28.09.2016
Israeli President Rivlin cuts short visit to Ukraine after Peres' death

Israeli President Rivlin cuts short visit to Ukraine after Peres' death

09:43 28.09.2016
Israeli business interested in privatization in Ukraine - Poroshenko

Israeli business interested in privatization in Ukraine - Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

LATEST

Some UAH 12.5 bln of investment unlocked thanks to Rada commission for protecting investors' rights

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

Key projects presented that will represent Ukraine at MIPIM 22

In pandemic, it is more profitable to invest in warehouses, retail real estate – Dragon Capital

Dragon Capital takes break from investing in new office real estate projects

Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD