Israel, Ukraine to maintain close relations – Zelenskyy meets with Knesset members

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with members of the Israeli Parliament Yuli Edelstein and Zeev Elkin, who are visiting Kyiv, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky has said.

"Israel and Ukraine will maintain close relations based on common values and mutual interests," Brodsky said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

He illustrated the message with a joint photo of the meeting participants, in which, in addition to Zelenskyy and Knesset deputies, he himself, as well as the President's Office Head Andriy Yermak, took part.

As reported, a delegation of the Israeli parliament arrived in Kyiv on Monday on an official visit and has already visited the town of Bucha, Kyiv region.

Edelstein and Elkin previously headed a number of departments in Israel. Both are natives of Ukraine.