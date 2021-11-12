Investments

14:47 12.11.2021

EBRD investments in Ukraine in 2021-2022 will be about EUR 1 bln per year - Magaletsky

1 min read
The amount of investments of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Ukraine in 2021 and next year will be about EUR 1 billion per year, EBRD Deputy Head in Ukraine Mark Magaletsky has said.

We hope that our total funding for Ukraine this and next year will be about EUR 1 billion and will be distributed between private enterprises and state-owned companies, municipalities and, hopefully, new concessions, he said in an interview with the agency.

As reported, the EBRD invested EUR 812 million in projects in Ukraine in 2020, while in 2019 the bank's investment in the country exceeded EUR 1.1 billion.

Tags: #magaletsky #ebrd
