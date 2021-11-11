Dragon Capital plans to complete first stage of M10 Lviv Industrial Park in Q3 2022

Dragon Capital investment company plans to complete the construction of a dry warehouse complex - the first stage of M10 Lviv Industrial Park in Lviv in the third quarter of 2022, the company's press service reported.

According to its data, the foundation of the building has already been laid and the frame of the building has been assembled by 70%. The total area of the warehouse complex on a 2.7-hectare site will be 14,400 square meters.

As reported, the total area of the industrial park is 23.5 hectares. According to the current concept, the development of six warehouse and industrial premises with a total area of 140,000 square meters is envisaged in the territory of the industrial park. The project is located on the M10 highway, towards the border with Poland, 60 km from the Krakovets checkpoint.

According to Mykhailo Sakun, the investment director of Dragon Capital, Dragon Capital Property Management manages over 380,000 square meters of industrial real estate. The company is also implementing a project for an industrial park E40 on a 49-hectare site near Kyiv.

Dragon Capital acquired the Riasne-2 industrial park project in Lviv from CTP, one of the largest industrial developers in Europe, in 2020.

Dragon Capital is one of the largest groups of companies in Ukraine that operates in the field of investment and financial services and provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services, direct investments, asset management for institutional, corporate and private clients.