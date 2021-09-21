Interpipe invests $1 mln in increasing production of pipes for mechanical engineering

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe increases production of pipes for mechanical engineering - in September, at the Dnipro site of Interpipe Niko Tube plant, an investment project was completed to create its own production of cold-drawn small-diameter pipes of 21-32 mm.

According to a press release from the company, Interpipe specialists have completed the installation of the KhPT-32 mill and related equipment, which have passed pilot tests, and the plant has begun production of the first order.

The press release explains that cold-drawn small-diameter pipes are one of the promising areas for the development of sales of pipes for mechanical engineering. There is a demand for such products with a limited supply. In recent years, the company has been fulfilling these orders in cooperation, and now it will fulfill these orders on its own.

Interpipe Deputy Director General Denys Morozov noted that Interpipe's investments in the new mill amounted to $1 million.

"With the help of this equipment, the company will be able to gain a foothold in a new segment and ensure the production of almost the entire range of pipes demanded by our customers at its own facilities. Interpipe supplies the bulk of pipes for mechanical engineering to Europe, the Middle East and the CIS. The new equipment will allow producing up to 100 tonnes of cold-rolled small-diameter pipes per month," Morozov said.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company, a manufacturer of seamless pipes and railway wheels. The company's products are supplied to more than 80 countries of the world through a network of sales offices located in the key markets of the CIS, the Middle East, North America and Europe. In 2020, Interpipe sold 662,000 tonnes of finished products, including 192,000 tonnes of railway products. Railway products are sold under the KLW brand.