Ukrtelecom with support of Iskratel invests EUR 12 mln in expansion of its optical Internet network

Ukrtelecom, with the support of the Slovenian telecommunications company Iskratel, is launching a three-year program for the development of optical telecommunications networks, which provides for the development of broadband Internet access, in particular, within the framework of initiatives aimed at reducing the digital divide between city and countryside.

According to Ukrtelecom's website, the total investments of Ukrtelecom with the support of financial partners will amount to EUR 12 million.

Within the framework of this program, more than 300 settlements in different regions of Ukraine will have access to high-speed Internet. The new network, built on the basis of fiber-optic internet technology (GPON), will provide an opportunity to connect to the optical internet for 530,000 households, where 1.3 million people live.

The full text of the news is available under the contract