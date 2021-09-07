Investments

14:43 07.09.2021

Ukrtelecom with support of Iskratel invests EUR 12 mln in expansion of its optical Internet network

1 min read
Ukrtelecom with support of Iskratel invests EUR 12 mln in expansion of its optical Internet network

Ukrtelecom, with the support of the Slovenian telecommunications company Iskratel, is launching a three-year program for the development of optical telecommunications networks, which provides for the development of broadband Internet access, in particular, within the framework of initiatives aimed at reducing the digital divide between city and countryside.

According to Ukrtelecom's website, the total investments of Ukrtelecom with the support of financial partners will amount to EUR 12 million.

Within the framework of this program, more than 300 settlements in different regions of Ukraine will have access to high-speed Internet. The new network, built on the basis of fiber-optic internet technology (GPON), will provide an opportunity to connect to the optical internet for 530,000 households, where 1.3 million people live.

The full text of the news is available under the contract

Tags: #ukrtelecom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:27 19.03.2021
Ukrtelecom posts UAH 642.73 mln of net profit in 2020

Ukrtelecom posts UAH 642.73 mln of net profit in 2020

14:52 26.02.2021
Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA rise by 4.8%, net income fall by 2% in 2020

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA rise by 4.8%, net income fall by 2% in 2020

09:39 14.01.2021
Internet from Ukrtelecom available in more than 3,300 settlements in Ukraine - company

Internet from Ukrtelecom available in more than 3,300 settlements in Ukraine - company

14:03 05.01.2021
Ukrtelecom connects 36 Epicenter trade centers to optical Internet in 2020

Ukrtelecom connects 36 Epicenter trade centers to optical Internet in 2020

09:52 05.01.2021
Ukrtelecom installs 45 charging stations for UTrecharge electric vehicles in Kyiv, suburbs

Ukrtelecom installs 45 charging stations for UTrecharge electric vehicles in Kyiv, suburbs

14:52 28.09.2020
Business court repeatedly rejects SPF appeal seeking to terminate contract on purchase of Ukrtelecom with ESU

Business court repeatedly rejects SPF appeal seeking to terminate contract on purchase of Ukrtelecom with ESU

11:42 31.07.2020
Ukrtelecom offers state connect 3,900 residential locations to internet in up to 2.5 years for UAH 1.4 bln

Ukrtelecom offers state connect 3,900 residential locations to internet in up to 2.5 years for UAH 1.4 bln

12:55 24.07.2020
Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

16:00 27.12.2019
Ukrtelecom decides not to increase fixed-line communication tariffs for households from Jan

Ukrtelecom decides not to increase fixed-line communication tariffs for households from Jan

09:50 26.07.2019
Ukrtelecom calls on Oschadbank to seek compromise to execute court ruling on dispute of over UAH 1 bln

Ukrtelecom calls on Oschadbank to seek compromise to execute court ruling on dispute of over UAH 1 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

Ukraine plans to put Turboatom with Electrotyazhmash up for sale

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Ukraine, EU sign memo on partnership in critical raw materials, batteries

Integrated development of critical materials may attract up to EUR 10 bln to Ukraine in first period – Shmyhal

LATEST

Ministry of Digital Transformation working on creating 'Fund of Funds' for it projects in Ukraine

The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

Zelensky at meeting in San Francisco calls on top investors, venture capital funds to actively cooperate with Ukraine

PGNiG plans to invest $50 mln in gas production in western Ukraine at first stage – MP

Companies of Tigipko, Butkevych, Akhmetov, companies from the United States, Japan, Australia, India, Turkey, UAE showed interest in UMCC - media

Ukraine plans to put Turboatom with Electrotyazhmash up for sale

Klitschko: Kyiv Investment Forum this year to be dedicated to smart development of Kyiv region, its creative transformation

LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

Naftogaz has invested $580 mln in hydrocarbon production in Egypt over 15 years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD