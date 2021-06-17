Ukrainian ports need UAH 17 bln of investments - acting head of USPA

It is necessary to invest up to UAH 17 billion in the ports of Ukraine until 2027, Oleksandr Holodnytsky, the acting head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), has said.

"Some UAH 17 billion is an assessment of the portfolio until 2027. It foresees development plans, as well as what business wants and sees the USPA as a necessary component for maintenance and development," he said at the Infrastructure of the South of Ukraine forum.

Holodnytsky, in particular, clarified that the money is needed for the construction of the utility network - UAH 400 million, road and railway tracks, as well as overpasses - UAH 1.9 billion, berths - UAH 11.6 billion, dredging - UAH 2.5 billion, as well as the fleet - UAH 600 million.