Investments

18:20 17.06.2021

Ukrainian ports need UAH 17 bln of investments - acting head of USPA

1 min read
Ukrainian ports need UAH 17 bln of investments - acting head of USPA

It is necessary to invest up to UAH 17 billion in the ports of Ukraine until 2027, Oleksandr Holodnytsky, the acting head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), has said.

"Some UAH 17 billion is an assessment of the portfolio until 2027. It foresees development plans, as well as what business wants and sees the USPA as a necessary component for maintenance and development," he said at the Infrastructure of the South of Ukraine forum.

Holodnytsky, in particular, clarified that the money is needed for the construction of the utility network - UAH 400 million, road and railway tracks, as well as overpasses - UAH 1.9 billion, berths - UAH 11.6 billion, dredging - UAH 2.5 billion, as well as the fleet - UAH 600 million.

Tags: #uspa #ports #sea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:52 10.05.2021
Ukrainian maritime border guards conduct two-day maneuvers with U.S. ship participation

Ukrainian maritime border guards conduct two-day maneuvers with U.S. ship participation

14:36 27.10.2020
CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

18:36 15.09.2020
Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

Ukraine mulling transfer of Chornomorsk, Berdiansk seaports to concession, privatization of three more ports – Zelensky

12:18 29.01.2020
Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

13:46 12.11.2019
Allseeds Black Sea Terminal - No. 1 Ukrainian oil supplier for export

Allseeds Black Sea Terminal - No. 1 Ukrainian oil supplier for export

10:44 02.10.2019
Over 46 companies from 11 countries show interest in concession of Olvia stevedore, Kherson port

Over 46 companies from 11 countries show interest in concession of Olvia stevedore, Kherson port

12:54 06.09.2019
Sea ports authority, Kernel agree on construction of terminal, dredging works at Chornomorsk seaport

Sea ports authority, Kernel agree on construction of terminal, dredging works at Chornomorsk seaport

18:36 22.07.2019
About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

21:43 27.11.2018
NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports, allow freedom of navigation

NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports, allow freedom of navigation

10:12 13.11.2018
Ukraine can respond to Russia's moves in Black Sea much better than in Sea of Azov

Ukraine can respond to Russia's moves in Black Sea much better than in Sea of Azov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

LATEST

Ukraine loses about 20% of NEFCO investments due to bureaucracy in implementation of energy efficiency projects

China interested in raising supplies of Ukrainian grains and legumes – Economy Ministry

Shmyhal invites Italian business to invest in Ukrainian projects - meeting with Italian Foreign Minister

Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

Nova Poshta invests UAH 6 mln in KSE over three years – company

DTEK ready to consider offers for sale of TPPs, coal mines - CEO

Adoption of law on localization to be important incentive for investment - mayor of Dnipro

McDonald's invests UAH 40 mln in renovation of restaurant on Khreschatyk

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD