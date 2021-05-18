Edinstvo Group to receive $20 mln investment from Dutch bank FMO, DCP

Edinstvo Group will receive $20 million to expand production capacity from the consortium of the Dutch development bank FMO and the Ukrainian private investment company Diligent Capital Partners (DCP) in exchange for a minority stake of its shares, the press service of Edinstvo Group has reported on Facebook.

"The Edinstvo Group will receive a $20 million investment through the sale of a minority stake. The investments of the Dutch Development Bank FMO consortium and Diligent Capital Partners are aimed at further developing the Edinstvo Group's production infrastructure, in particular the construction of a soybean processing plant, expansion of feed additives production and additional lines for the production of packaged feed," the company said.

Serhiy Semeniachenko, co-founder of Inter Edinstvo Holding, said that the company's cooperation with DCP and FMO would strengthen its position in the market, improve product quality and expand the range of goods with high added value.

The size of the minority stake in the company transferred to the consortium and other details of the transaction were not specified in the report.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine in December 2020 allowed FMO and DCP jointly through the DCP Direct Investment Fund I investment fund (Luxembourg) to receive over 25% in the Edinstvo Group. The state regulator allowed the investment fund to buy shares of A.P.K.U. Finance Ltd (Cyprus), which is a holding company of the Edinstvo group, which unites six feed mills.