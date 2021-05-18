Investments

18:57 18.05.2021

Edinstvo Group to receive $20 mln investment from Dutch bank FMO, DCP

2 min read
Edinstvo Group to receive $20 mln investment from Dutch bank FMO, DCP

Edinstvo Group will receive $20 million to expand production capacity from the consortium of the Dutch development bank FMO and the Ukrainian private investment company Diligent Capital Partners (DCP) in exchange for a minority stake of its shares, the press service of Edinstvo Group has reported on Facebook.

"The Edinstvo Group will receive a $20 million investment through the sale of a minority stake. The investments of the Dutch Development Bank FMO consortium and Diligent Capital Partners are aimed at further developing the Edinstvo Group's production infrastructure, in particular the construction of a soybean processing plant, expansion of feed additives production and additional lines for the production of packaged feed," the company said.

Serhiy Semeniachenko, co-founder of Inter Edinstvo Holding, said that the company's cooperation with DCP and FMO would strengthen its position in the market, improve product quality and expand the range of goods with high added value.

The size of the minority stake in the company transferred to the consortium and other details of the transaction were not specified in the report.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine in December 2020 allowed FMO and DCP jointly through the DCP Direct Investment Fund I investment fund (Luxembourg) to receive over 25% in the Edinstvo Group. The state regulator allowed the investment fund to buy shares of A.P.K.U. Finance Ltd (Cyprus), which is a holding company of the Edinstvo group, which unites six feed mills.

Tags: #investment #edinstvo_group
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:22 12.05.2021
Ukraine, U.S. to hold Trade and Investment Council - Trade Representative

Ukraine, U.S. to hold Trade and Investment Council - Trade Representative

09:19 09.04.2021
Drawdown of funds during implementation of KfW projects reaches 25% – Finance ministry

Drawdown of funds during implementation of KfW projects reaches 25% – Finance ministry

14:38 06.04.2021
Consortium of UDP Renewables, Nebras Power to invest about $ 250 mln in 'green' energy in 2021-2022

Consortium of UDP Renewables, Nebras Power to invest about $ 250 mln in 'green' energy in 2021-2022

14:37 06.04.2021
UDP Renewables and Qatar's Nebras Power sign agreement on investment in RES generation

UDP Renewables and Qatar's Nebras Power sign agreement on investment in RES generation

09:39 02.04.2021
Cabinet establishes National Investment Fund with authorized capital of UAH 100 mln

Cabinet establishes National Investment Fund with authorized capital of UAH 100 mln

14:48 19.03.2021
National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

13:18 18.03.2021
Fiala considering using 'investment nannies' mechanism to launch two industrial parks

Fiala considering using 'investment nannies' mechanism to launch two industrial parks

17:34 01.02.2021
DTEK to raise investment in Kyiv's electrical infrastructure by 35% in 2021

DTEK to raise investment in Kyiv's electrical infrastructure by 35% in 2021

11:52 22.01.2021
Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

Office of National Investment Council proposes to create state fund of funds, national investment fund with shares of large SOEs for holding IPO

10:16 15.01.2021
'Active Country' wins competition for arrangement of cable car across Dnieper River in Kyiv

'Active Country' wins competition for arrangement of cable car across Dnieper River in Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

Economy Ministry, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signs memorandum on $1 bln investment projects for ecological modernization

Consortium of UDP Renewables, Nebras Power to invest about $ 250 mln in 'green' energy in 2021-2022

LATEST

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

Ukraine, France signs intergovernmental agreement on financing supplies of 130 electric locomotives for Ukrzaliznytsia – Alstom

Ukraine, France sign agreements totaling over EUR 1.3 bln

Alstom ready to boost local content in contract for supply of electric locomotives to Ukraine to 35% – French Economy Minister

American IT company CognitOps raises $ 11 mln, creates development center in Ukraine

Ukrainian Startup Fund to finance startups to receive grants of $25,000, $50,000

World Bank approves $200 mln loan to Ukraine for modernization of higher education institutions

Farmak raises capital investments by almost 80% in 2020

Centravis invests over UAH 140 mln in eco-modernization

Lithuanian investor SES Modus Grupe seeks EUR 11.5 mln damages in intl arbitration against Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD