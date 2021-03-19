National Investment Fund to be created in Ukraine - decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is initiating the creation of the National Investment Fund in order to create favorable conditions for the implementation of large-scale investment projects, the development of international economic cooperation and increase the competitiveness of the Ukrainian economy.

Corresponding decree No. 103/2021 on the National Investment Fund was posted on the website of the head of state on Friday, March 19.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed, in the prescribed manner, to take measures to create the National Investment Fund and standardize the issues of its activities, in particular, regarding the determination of the activities of the fund, its management bodies and their powers, the procedure for the formation of the charter capital, sources of formation of the fund's resources, the use of profit, monitoring the activities of the fund, conducting an independent audit.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.