Investments

14:46 27.10.2020

Chateau Chizay to launch production of brandy, cognac and sparkling wine in 2021

2 min read
Chateau Chizay to launch production of brandy, cognac and sparkling wine in 2021

Chateau Chizay Winemaking Company LLC (Berehove, Zakarpattia region) plans to start producing sparkling wine, brandy and cognacs.

Investments in the launch of the last two products will amount to about $ 2 million, Hennadiy Hutman, the owner and founder of Chateau Chizay, said.

"We are planning to produce brandy and cognac. Now we are designing an alcohol storage facility for 63,000 dal. This will be a completely new line and a new direction in Chateau Chizay. Construction is planned at our primary wine-making plant, where grapes are processed. We also plan to produce sparkling wine that is another new direction for us. The target price of the project for brandy and cognac is approximately $ 2 million," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Under favorable conditions, the company plans to launch the production of brandy and cognac in January-February, sparkling wine in 2021.

Answering the question about the impact of the pandemic on the sales of Chateau Chizay wines, the owner of the company noted that sales fell by 50% in the spring 2020 compared to the spring 2019.

"Now the market is reviving, but the uncertainty of the situation with the coronavirus is scary. If in the first months of the pandemic the fall was 50-55%, then since August there has been an increase, now there will be a decline again," Hutman said.

Despite COVID-19, the winemaking company continued to open up new markets for its products, so in 2020 Chateau Chizay began delivery to Britain, Denmark, and signed a delivery contract with Japan, Norway and Mexico.

"Now we are preparing a small delivery, but it is still very interesting, to one of the wine-making regions, Hungary. We have been delivering our wines to the United States, Canada, Israel, and Australia for several years. This year we have shipped 50,000 liters of wine to Kyrgyzstan, this is a good and interesting market," the founder of the company mentioned.

Tags: #zakarpattia #wine #cognac
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:28 20.10.2020
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expects law enforcement officers to assess political agitation of Hungarian officials in Zakarpattia

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expects law enforcement officers to assess political agitation of Hungarian officials in Zakarpattia

16:56 07.10.2020
Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

11:01 08.09.2020
Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

13:20 23.04.2020
Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

Zelensky appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

17:31 21.02.2020
EBA opposes bill on annual increase in share of domestic raw materials in cognac production to 85% in 2027

EBA opposes bill on annual increase in share of domestic raw materials in cognac production to 85% in 2027

09:31 03.12.2019
Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

15:17 06.07.2019
Zelensky appoints Ihor Bondarenko head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Zelensky appoints Ihor Bondarenko head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

15:02 20.06.2019
South Korea's GS E&C to build two solar power plants with total capacity of 24 MW in Zakarpattia region

South Korea's GS E&C to build two solar power plants with total capacity of 24 MW in Zakarpattia region

15:22 15.03.2019
U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

U.S. Jabil invests $16 mln in construction of second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

17:05 11.03.2019
U.S. Jabil to launch second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

U.S. Jabil to launch second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

LATEST

Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

Euroterminal begins construction of access railway track to Odesa-Peresyp railway station

Yaroslavsky to invest EUR 5.5 mln in tram production on basis of Ecopolis HTZ

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Danish upholstered furniture maker Hjort Knudsen to invest EUR 11 mln in new plant in Rivne

Thirty distilleries to be put up for auction at first stage of privatization – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD