Investments

15:12 22.10.2020

Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

2 min read
Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

Senior Vice-President of VDL Group (Netherlands) Rolf-Jan Zweep has announced the company's readiness to cooperate with Ukraine in the development of transport infrastructure and electric transport.

The press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on Thursday that he said this during a meeting with Minister Vladyslav Krykliy. The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Netherlands Vsevolod Chentsov, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Anatoliy Klimashevsky, President of the Electron Concern Yuriy Bubes, representatives of the ministry and the VDL Group holding.

During the negotiations, the minister focused on the fact that the number of electric vehicles in Ukraine is constantly growing, therefore, an important issue for the ministry remains the creation of a developed network of charging infrastructure, which would allow owners of electric cars to move comfortably not only within settlements, but also between cities.

He said that at present, together with specialists and scientists, the ministry is working on introducing new changes to the national building codes for planning and development of territories, which would allow the placement of charging stations on all public roads. Today, the current building codes provide for the obligatory placement of electric charging stations on the main network of settlements, as well as on state roads. However, their number has not been specifically determined, taking into account the existing number of electric vehicles and future growth. In addition, the current regulations do not provide for electric charging stations on public roads of local importance.

According to the minister, the government is considering the possibility of creating incentive measures to develop the internal market for electric mobility. Thus, the Verkhovna Rada has already registered bills No. 3476 and No. 3477, which provide for a number of tax and customs benefits for the production of electric vehicles in Ukraine. At the same time, business representatives from China, the United States and Germany are interested in the production of electric cars and batteries in Ukraine, but they are waiting for preferences from the state. Therefore, the main task of the Ukrainian side in this vein is to create conditions for creating its own electric vehicle industry.

Tags: #transport #netherlands #ukraine #electric
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:11 22.10.2020
Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

17:13 22.10.2020
State to finance clinical trials, production of Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19

State to finance clinical trials, production of Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19

16:09 22.10.2020
First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

11:25 22.10.2020
Dozens of Belarusian IT companies moved to Ukraine under IT Relocate project – ministry

Dozens of Belarusian IT companies moved to Ukraine under IT Relocate project – ministry

10:33 22.10.2020
Ukraine records 7,053 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,679 recovered, 116 died – NSDC

Ukraine records 7,053 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,679 recovered, 116 died – NSDC

17:10 21.10.2020
Postponing second round of local elections would leave cities in limbo – CVU

Postponing second round of local elections would leave cities in limbo – CVU

13:27 21.10.2020
Shmyhal calls on regions to submit proposals for deployment of mobile hospitals, extension of bed capacity

Shmyhal calls on regions to submit proposals for deployment of mobile hospitals, extension of bed capacity

12:30 21.10.2020
Ukraine sees record 6,719 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths over past 24 hours

Ukraine sees record 6,719 COVID-19 cases, 141 deaths over past 24 hours

10:56 21.10.2020
President gets acquainted with results of pre-clinical phase of study of original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine against COVID-19

President gets acquainted with results of pre-clinical phase of study of original Ukrainian candidate for vaccine against COVID-19

10:18 21.10.2020
Ukrainians married six times more often than divorced during quarantine period

Ukrainians married six times more often than divorced during quarantine period

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

LATEST

Yaroslavsky to invest EUR 5.5 mln in tram production on basis of Ecopolis HTZ

Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Danish upholstered furniture maker Hjort Knudsen to invest EUR 11 mln in new plant in Rivne

Thirty distilleries to be put up for auction at first stage of privatization – Shmyhal

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

EBRD may lend EUR 450 mln for rehabilitation of Kyiv-Odesa highway, bypass around Lviv

Relatives of Vodafone Ukraine owner Hasanov buy Sitronics Telecom Solutions Ukraine

Tigipko's Luregio Limited founds Luregio Invest, applies to AMC to buy Prominvestbank

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD