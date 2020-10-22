Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

Senior Vice-President of VDL Group (Netherlands) Rolf-Jan Zweep has announced the company's readiness to cooperate with Ukraine in the development of transport infrastructure and electric transport.

The press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on Thursday that he said this during a meeting with Minister Vladyslav Krykliy. The meeting was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Netherlands Vsevolod Chentsov, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Anatoliy Klimashevsky, President of the Electron Concern Yuriy Bubes, representatives of the ministry and the VDL Group holding.

During the negotiations, the minister focused on the fact that the number of electric vehicles in Ukraine is constantly growing, therefore, an important issue for the ministry remains the creation of a developed network of charging infrastructure, which would allow owners of electric cars to move comfortably not only within settlements, but also between cities.

He said that at present, together with specialists and scientists, the ministry is working on introducing new changes to the national building codes for planning and development of territories, which would allow the placement of charging stations on all public roads. Today, the current building codes provide for the obligatory placement of electric charging stations on the main network of settlements, as well as on state roads. However, their number has not been specifically determined, taking into account the existing number of electric vehicles and future growth. In addition, the current regulations do not provide for electric charging stations on public roads of local importance.

According to the minister, the government is considering the possibility of creating incentive measures to develop the internal market for electric mobility. Thus, the Verkhovna Rada has already registered bills No. 3476 and No. 3477, which provide for a number of tax and customs benefits for the production of electric vehicles in Ukraine. At the same time, business representatives from China, the United States and Germany are interested in the production of electric cars and batteries in Ukraine, but they are waiting for preferences from the state. Therefore, the main task of the Ukrainian side in this vein is to create conditions for creating its own electric vehicle industry.