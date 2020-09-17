EU implementing EUR 10 mln project to support 'green' innovations in Ukraine – official

Ukraine and the EU plan to sign an agreement on the implementation of a EUR 10 million project to support innovations related to renewable energy and energy efficiency at the October 1 summit, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Oleksiy Riabchyn has said.

"I want to thank the EU for supporting the EUR 10 million project, which is called a case and which will be signed at the Ukraine-EU summit on October 1. There is great support for projects related to the European Green Deal, greening, and decarbonization," Riabchyn said at the 11th Energy Day organized by the European-Ukrainian Energy Agency on Thursday.

According to him, Ukraine has a huge potential for "green" innovations, but companies represented in this direction often demonstrate insufficient institutional ability to work with grants and seek support for projects.

"And it is this EUR 10 million project that will create an innovation center, which, among other things, will help increase the ability of Ukrainian institutions to work with grants. The purpose of its launch is to identify the problem and find its solution," Riabchyn said, explaining the tasks of the future project.

According to him, Europe has a large amount of free funds that can be used to support Ukrainian projects, but "we do not fully use even those that have already been provided."

He also announced the government's intention after the pandemic to develop a Green Recovery program that includes an action plan for business. "Green recovery will be a cross-cutting topic by which the Europeans will assess our economy," the adviser to the deputy prime minister said.

At the same time, he expressed the opinion about the need for a significant expansion of powers, staff and financing of the State Energy Efficiency Agency in order to form on its basis a center for the implementation of the European Green Deal tasks.

"It is necessary to transform the State Energy Efficiency Agency into a real green agency, which functions will cover both areas related to climate problems and decarbonization. It should become the main partner of the government in implementing the Green Deal," Riabchyn said.