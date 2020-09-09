Investments

11:33 09.09.2020

Draft govt action plan envisages sale of United Mining-Chemical Company, Odesa Port-Side Plant, Electrotyazhmash, President Hotel by late 2020

The privatization of JSC United Mining and Chemical Company, PJSC Odesa Port-Side Plant, the property complexes of the Electrotyazhmash Plant and Krasnolymanska Coal Company, as well as PJSC President Hotel may take place before the end of the current of the year.

The task to complete their sale no later than December of this year is set to the State Property Fund in the draft plan of priority actions of the government of Ukraine for 2020.

The presidential decrees adopted in September and November last year were named as a justification for such actions.

The draft plan also provides for the approval of the ownership policy for the 15 largest state-owned companies, an individual plan of measures for corporate governance, and key performance indicators of the supervisory board. We are talking about NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, the Ukroboronprom state concern, Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrposhta, the Boryspil international airport.

This list also includes the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, NPC Ukrenergo, the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine, Agrarian Fund, Ukraina Printing Plant, UkSATSE, State Joint Stock Company Automobile Roads of Ukraine and Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

