For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said that more than UAH 55 billion is needed for programs on the restoration and reconstruction of cultural facilities in the country over the next four years.

"More than UAH 55 billion is needed to implement programs for the next four years," Tkachenko said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said that we are talking not only about the restoration and reconstruction of these facilities, but also about the construction of new related structures, and the creation of Cultural Services Centers. In particular, the transformation of clubs and libraries into modern centers.

According to the minister, there are 130,000 immovable facilities in the sphere of the Culture Ministry, 80% of which require urgent restoration.

"Our idea of reconstruction and restoration is not just to preserve facilities, but to fill them with new meanings," Tkachenko said.