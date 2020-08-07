Investments

U.S. Allrise Capital Inc. intends to invest $10 mln in Chornomorets stadium in Odesa

U.S. Allrise Capital Inc. intends to invest $10 mln in Chornomorets stadium in Odesa

 U.S. investment company Allrise Capital Inc. (Irvine, California) intends to invest more than $10 million in the development of the Chornomorets stadium (Odesa), and plans to reach break-even point within five years, the press service of the company has reported.

"Our goal is to make the stadium a world-class sports facility for football fans and residents of Odesa region. Allrise Capital has plans to invest in the development of technical infrastructure of the arena and make the stadium accessible not only for sports but for other socially significant events in the region as well," Company CEO Ruslan Zinurov said.

According to him, the company involves European specialists in the management of sports arenas. Besides, FC Chornomorets will have an opportunity to hold home games at the stadium.

According to the report, an agreement on the transfer of rights to the stadium between the Deposits Insurance Fund and Allrise Capital Inc. was concluded on July 16, 2020.

"The investment company Allrise Capital Inc., having become the owner of the football arena in Odesa, understands the social responsibility and importance of the development of football in Ukraine and Odesa region, the need to create a system for training players, the development of children's football academy and the organization of conditions for the wide-scale use of the complex," the company said.

As reported, on May 22, 2020, the Fund sold the Chornomorets stadium in Odesa at auction for UAH 193.8 million, which is almost six times lower than the starting price of the object (UAH 1.139 billion).

