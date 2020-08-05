Arterium invests over $1.5 mln in 17 years in IFS Applications solution

The Arterium pharmaceutical corporation has invested more than $1.5 million in the implementation of the IFS Applications platform during 17 years.

The company told Interfax-Ukraine that as a result of the transition to the IFS Applications ™ 10 platform, the company automated quality management that is significant for the pharmaceutical industry, including supplier audits and corrections when nonconformities are found.

In addition, the transition to the platform made it possible to obtain more flexible tools for production planning, technological process management, tracking business transactions, electronic approval of documents at certain stages of the life cycle, visualization of operating results from procurement to shipments.

The corporation expects that the use of this platform will simplify approvals, reduce paperwork, reduce management decision time, as well as use cloud solutions, mobile applications and remote access to information displayed in real time.

Currently, the current IFS Applications ™ platform has been updated to the latest announced version 10 by Arterium Corporation and its affiliated enterprises Kyivmedpreparat and Galychpharm. The system is already used by over 700 employees.

"Digital transformation of the Arterium corporation, Kyivmedpreparat and Galychpharm began back in 2007 with the project of implementation of IFS Applications 2003 at the Kyivmedpreparat enterprise, a little later – at Galychpharm. The solution covered the processes of planning, production, quality management, warehouse logistics, procurement and sales, and finance in part. Later, by updating the IFS Applications platform to version 7.5, companies received an expanded functional scope of the system, covering the processes of maintenance and repair, project management, change and deviation management, document flow.