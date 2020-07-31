Investments

11:42 31.07.2020

Ukrtelecom offers state connect 3,900 residential locations to internet in up to 2.5 years for UAH 1.4 bln

Ukrtelecom (Kyiv) has proposed the Digital Transformation Ministry of Ukraine to reach a 95% fiber optic Internet penetration in rural areas in two stages.

At the first stage, the company proposes to provide 3,900 residential locations, each of which has 200 households, with access to the Internet within two to two and a half years by constructing 23,000 kilometers of fiber optic links to residential locations and 26,000 kilometers of distribution network.

"As a result, an 85% Internet penetration will be reached in the rural area, as well as connection of educational, medical and administrative facilities in these residential locations. For the implementation of the first stage, Ukrtelecom is ready to invest UAH 1.6 billion, while the government will invest UAH 1.4 billion. Such an approach complies with the regular European practice of public-private partnership," the company said.

The second stage includes connection of the largest secluded residential locations taking into account the optical infrastructure constructed at the first stage, Ukrtelecom said.

"Given a transparent public-private partnership, Ukrtelecom is ready to satisfy the government's demand for the development of the optical Internet in villages. We consider ths state financing in the amount of UAH 5.46 billion proposed by the Digital Transformation Ministry sufficient for the connection of social infrastructure establishments. From its side, Ukrtelecom is also ready to make a significant investment into providing the rural population with a possibility to connect to high-speed Internet by 95%," the company's CEO, Yuriy Kurmaz, said.

Tags: #ukrtelecom
