09:51 01.07.2024

Kuleba, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State O'Brien discuss supply of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine, coordinate further steps in this direction

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Jim O'Brien on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia and thanked the United States for its strong support for Ukraine.

"We appreciate the latest critical U.S. decisions to support Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Russia, to prioritize Ukraine in air defense ammunition supplies, and its work with third countries to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities," Kuleba said on X.

According to the Foreign Minister, they positively assessed the progress achieved and coordinated further steps in this direction. Kuleba and O'Brien also discussed the joint efforts of Ukraine and the United States to provide Ukraine with additional weapons and ammunition.

"Upcoming NATO summit in Washington and its expected outcomes were on the agenda, too," the minister added.

