13:14 18.06.2024

Rheinmetall to transfer to Ukraine Frankenstein air defense tank capable of shooting down drones, missiles – media

The German company Rheinmetall will transfer to Ukraine a new Frankenstein air defense tank, which is capable of shooting down Russian drones and missiles, The Telegraph reports.

“Rheinmetall has announced it will mount its state-of-the-art Skyranger anti-aircraft system on Cold War-era Leopard 1 tank hulls, creating a new vehicle to bolster Ukraine’s defences,” the message reads.

The Telegraph notes that Ukraine’s army has already received close to a hundred conventionally-configured Leopard 1 tanks.

At the same time, Rheinmetall has only recently developed the Skyranger system, which boasts sophisticated sensors with 360-degree vision of the battlefield, capable of dealing with swarms of drones.

