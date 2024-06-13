Facts

18:33 13.06.2024

Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

1 min read
Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

A meeting of the G7 leaders is taking place in Italy, at the Borgo Egnazia resort, with the participation of the heads of the European Commission, the European Parliament and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"G7 summit. Clear support for Ukraine, international law and just peace. Every day we strengthen our positions and add strength to our defense of life. Every meeting is [held to ensure] that Ukraine receives new capabilities for victory. I am grateful to all our partners!" the Ukrainian head of state said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that on the sidelines of the G7 Summit he would sign bilateral agreements on security cooperation with the United States and Japan. The President of Ukraine also announced a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of the G7, the European Commission, the European Parliament and the IMF.

As reported, the summit in Italy will be held on June 13-15.

Tags: #g7

MORE ABOUT

20:19 13.06.2024
Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

Zelenskyy at G7 summit calls for support for plan to use Russian assets

12:31 13.06.2024
Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with USA, Japan on sidelines of G7 summit in Italy

Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with USA, Japan on sidelines of G7 summit in Italy

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Majority of Ukrainians think Russia's goal in war is extermination of Ukrainian nation – KIIS survey

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

Argentina becomes new member of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format

LATEST

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russian individuals, legal entities

NSDC Secretary on initiative of Brazil and China: Intl law the only basis for just peace

Austin: World countries' work in Ramstein group signals that Ukraine matters

Ukraine to receive 152 mm shells worth more than EUR 350 mln through IFU

Strengthening defense lines, effective use of weapons, mobilization in Ukraine will have rather significant impact on battlefield

Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

Zelenskyy, Kishida sign Accord on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between Ukraine, Japanese Govt

Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

Ramstein coalition pledges to allocate more than $98 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

AD
AD
AD
AD