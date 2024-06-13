Zelenskyy takes part in G7 Summit in Italy

A meeting of the G7 leaders is taking place in Italy, at the Borgo Egnazia resort, with the participation of the heads of the European Commission, the European Parliament and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"G7 summit. Clear support for Ukraine, international law and just peace. Every day we strengthen our positions and add strength to our defense of life. Every meeting is [held to ensure] that Ukraine receives new capabilities for victory. I am grateful to all our partners!" the Ukrainian head of state said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that on the sidelines of the G7 Summit he would sign bilateral agreements on security cooperation with the United States and Japan. The President of Ukraine also announced a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of the G7, the European Commission, the European Parliament and the IMF.

As reported, the summit in Italy will be held on June 13-15.