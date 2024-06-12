Facts

12:07 12.06.2024

Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

2 min read
Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Russian invaders have stopped advancing in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, which they have been trying to occupy since May, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"In Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting unsuccessful actions, trying to move forward into the depth of the battle formations and create a so-called security belt. In Vovchansk, the enemy is stuck, despite the forces and means involved, which it constantly replenishes at the expense of units in other areas," Syrsky wrote on Telegram on Wednesday following the results of work in military units defending the hottest spots of the eastern front.

According to him, the enemy continues to conduct active offensive operations along the entire front, mainly in Pokrovske and Kurakhivske directions, where fierce fighting has been going on for several months, but the Ukrainian military is holding back the enemy's advance.

"Fighting continues in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Klischiyivka, Kalynivka. The enemy is trying to capture these settlements in order to expand the geography of its advance towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Unsuccessfully, the enemy stormed Belohorivka, which has become an eloquent example of the stability of the Ukrainian army in Luhansk region. The enemy is rushing to Siversk from two directions, but every time it rolls back, leaving the corpses of its soldiers," the commander-in-chief said.

In Zaporizhia direction, according to him, the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to advance in the areas of Staromayorske and Robotyne. In Krynky area of Kherson region on the left bank of the Dnipro river, fighting continued to hold the bridgehead and control the islands, without significant changes in the position and position of the parties.

"In these conditions, it is very important for us to maintain the occupied lines and positions, to prevent a breakthrough in defense, and to maximize the destruction of enemy manpower and equipment. We need to gain an advantage over the enemy, reduce losses, and most importantly, change our defensive and offensive psychology, which will be an important step towards our Victory! To do this, we are focusing efforts on improving the quality of training with units undergoing combat coordination, during which issues of combating enemy drones and protection from them, movement on the battlefield, the use of electronic warfare, evacuation of the wounded and many other issues that are relevant in modern combat are being worked out," Syrsky wrote.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

09:30 11.06.2024
Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

14:28 10.06.2024
In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

12:21 10.06.2024
Syrsky visits paratroopers of Tavria Brigade in east

Syrsky visits paratroopers of Tavria Brigade in east

09:52 10.06.2024
Zelenskyy following meeting with Syrsky: Russian army's Kharkiv operation fails

Zelenskyy following meeting with Syrsky: Russian army's Kharkiv operation fails

20:13 06.06.2024
Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

18:56 06.06.2024
Syrsky: Our main task is to make military command system more effective

Syrsky: Our main task is to make military command system more effective

20:37 05.06.2024
Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

Syrsky holds meeting of working group on unmanned systems; it is planned to improve logistics, supply chain, workshop work

16:26 05.06.2024
Situation in Kupyansk area tough, enemy trying to break through Ukrainian defense from two directions – Syrsky

Situation in Kupyansk area tough, enemy trying to break through Ukrainian defense from two directions – Syrsky

20:32 04.06.2024
As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

19:19 29.05.2024
Umerov, Syrsky visit Kharkiv direction

Umerov, Syrsky visit Kharkiv direction

AD

HOT NEWS

HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

Defense Forces eliminate 24 out of 24 UAVs, five Air Force missiles

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Every Russian asset that can be brought in to restore Ukraine must be used without any compromise with aggressor – Zelenskyy

AFU Commander: There is alternative to Starlink, we waiting for positive result

LATEST

HUNGARY WON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY NATO DECISIONS ON UKRAINE, BUT WON’T BLOCK THEM EITHER - STOLTENBERG

Slovenia to provide EUR 5 mln for humanitarian aid, Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukraine will sign security agreements with USA, Japan in near future – Nykyforov

Zelenskyy in Germany inspects Patriot battery, which will be transferred to Ukraine

Germany, its allies will transfer 100 Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine – Pistorius

Ukrainian Red Cross participating in Ukraine Recovery Conference

Defense Forces eliminate 24 out of 24 UAVs, five Air Force missiles

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Stoltenberg: NATO needs to maintain current levels of military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

AD
AD
AD
AD