Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Russian invaders have stopped advancing in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, which they have been trying to occupy since May, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"In Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting unsuccessful actions, trying to move forward into the depth of the battle formations and create a so-called security belt. In Vovchansk, the enemy is stuck, despite the forces and means involved, which it constantly replenishes at the expense of units in other areas," Syrsky wrote on Telegram on Wednesday following the results of work in military units defending the hottest spots of the eastern front.

According to him, the enemy continues to conduct active offensive operations along the entire front, mainly in Pokrovske and Kurakhivske directions, where fierce fighting has been going on for several months, but the Ukrainian military is holding back the enemy's advance.

"Fighting continues in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Klischiyivka, Kalynivka. The enemy is trying to capture these settlements in order to expand the geography of its advance towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Unsuccessfully, the enemy stormed Belohorivka, which has become an eloquent example of the stability of the Ukrainian army in Luhansk region. The enemy is rushing to Siversk from two directions, but every time it rolls back, leaving the corpses of its soldiers," the commander-in-chief said.

In Zaporizhia direction, according to him, the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to advance in the areas of Staromayorske and Robotyne. In Krynky area of Kherson region on the left bank of the Dnipro river, fighting continued to hold the bridgehead and control the islands, without significant changes in the position and position of the parties.

"In these conditions, it is very important for us to maintain the occupied lines and positions, to prevent a breakthrough in defense, and to maximize the destruction of enemy manpower and equipment. We need to gain an advantage over the enemy, reduce losses, and most importantly, change our defensive and offensive psychology, which will be an important step towards our Victory! To do this, we are focusing efforts on improving the quality of training with units undergoing combat coordination, during which issues of combating enemy drones and protection from them, movement on the battlefield, the use of electronic warfare, evacuation of the wounded and many other issues that are relevant in modern combat are being worked out," Syrsky wrote.